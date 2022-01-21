"I've always been told I look too 'masculine' to be feminine, but seeing Luisa just made me feel comfortable with loving myself even more," said Maribel Martinez, a rising TikTok star

Mom Finds Internet Fame for Looking Just Like Super-Strong Encanto Character: 'I Was Shocked'

Shortly after the release of Disney's Encanto, TikToker Maribel Martinez soon saw the similarities between her and one of the movie's larger-than-life characters.

Now Martinez, a 23-year-old mom of two, is embracing her stunning resemblance to the Encanto character Luisa Madrigal, who is voiced by actress Jessica Darrow.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was shocked because I was so glad to see that I could see myself in somebody else," Martinez told Today.

Luisa — known for her size and strength — performs an impassioned song in the animated film called "Surface Pressure," where she reflects on the stress she feels while supporting family and friends in their Colombian community.

After noticing her resemblance to Luisa, Martinez posted several TikTok videos of her lip-syncing to "Surface Pressure" while mimicking Luisa's movements in the film. Her videos have since garnered millions of views on the platform.

"I was surprised to see a masculine-yet-feminine presented female [character]…I've always been told I look too 'masculine' to be feminine, but seeing Luisa just made me feel comfortable with loving myself even more," Martinez told BuzzFeed.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” Credit: Disney

Encanto has proven to be a hit for Disney.

The track has now outperformed 2013's Frozen hit "Let It Go," which topped out at No. 5 on the chart at its peak.

"Not only does it have to deal with how many people deal with pressure ... but it also relates to a Hispanic community where the family dynamic is brought up like that and we're put under so much pressure," Martinez told NBC News of the importance of a character like Luisa.

RELATED VIDEO: 'In the Heights' Cast Shares Their Favorite Neighborhoods in America

Martinez isn't the only person to see herself in an Encanto character.

Two-year-old Kenzo Brooks recently went viral for his similarity to the film's character Antonio Madrigal.