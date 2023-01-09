Mom Finds Daughter, 11, on Roblox After She Didn't Answer the Phone — to Tell Her to Defrost Lasagna

Sometimes being a parent means getting creative.

When her initial attempts to get in touch with her daughter on the phone weren't successful, ChaCha Watson knew exactly how to make sure the lasagna got defrosted on time: find her on Roblox.

The Chicago mom told Today that she loves "spending quality time" with 11-year-old daughter Miracle on the online gaming platform, which they've been doing together for over a year.

And since their avatars are friends, as soon as she logged on she could see what game her daughter was playing, per the outlet.

"She just so happens to be in the beginning stage when you first pop up on the game," said Watson, who proceeded to hop in the car with her daughter's avatar.

ChaCha Watson and daughter Miracle. ChaCha Watson/Facebook

And it didn't take long before she got down to business.

"I said, 'You see me calling you!' and then she was like, 'I'm sorry mom,' " Watson recalled during an interview with Today.

Then, she gave Miracle a message: "Take the lasagna out of the freezer and the garlic bread so I can cook it."

Watson went on to post screenshots from the hilarious conversation on social media, where they went viral.

"When my baby don't answer the phone I pull up on ROBLOX ," the mom joked in a Facebook post that has been shared over 5 thousand times and has over a thousand comments.

Although Watson is a comedian who has over 11 thousand followers on Instagram, where she goes by thegurlnexdoor, she told Today that she wasn't trying to create a viral moment.

All she wanted to do, she said, was get real about being a parent.

"I was like, 'People got to see what I go through to get in touch with my child,' " she told the outlet.