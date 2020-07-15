Mom Fights to Bring Home Marine Veteran Son in Coma Following Accident: ‘Tearing My Heart Apart’

The family of a former Marine who recently moved from New York to Arizona is hoping to raise enough money to fly him home following a motorcycle accident that has left him in a fight for his life.

Cpl. Kyle Mallory was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on July 7 in Arizona, according to a GoFundMe set up to benefit his family. Mallory is now in a coma, and coronavirus restrictions at the hospital have kept his family from being by his side.

"I have not been allowed to enter the hospital to see my son," Mallory's mother, Tracy Sheridan, wrote on the donation page. "Not being able to see my son, touch him and tell him to be strong, tell him we love him and to FIGHT LIKE HELL, is tearing my heart apart."

According to Sheridan, Mallory — who was also a volunteer firefighter in New York — recently moved to Arizona to start a new job and was riding home from work when he crashed into a driver who pulled out of a shopping plaza.

"Kyle’s helmet does not have a scratch on it, but he is unresponsive, and on a ventilator due to severe head trauma," she wrote on GoFundMe. "He suffered other injuries which were able to be surgically repaired, and will heal, but it’s too soon to know what his long-term prognosis will be."

"We are in the process of trying to have him transferred home to Westchester County for treatment," Sheridan continued. "He has to fight to wake up and we have to be there to help him, encourage him and with anything that he may need."

Mallory only recently started his job and was in a three-month probationary period that left him without health benefits. Additionally, he doesn't have health care through the Marines because he left the service before the end of his second contract, Sheridan explained. Expenses from transporting her son from Arizona to New York will have to be paid out of pocket.

"His brother and I will need to bring all of his belongings back to New York for him," Sheridan said. "Kyle will most likely be out of work for the foreseeable future."

As of Wednesday, the family's GoFundMe has raised just over $57,000 to pay for Mallory's treatment and his transportation to a facility near his family in New York.

If there are funds remaining, the family said they will be donated to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which helps injured veterans and families of fallen first responders.