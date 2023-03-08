Mom Driving with Kids to Visit Family Dies in Crash Alongside Daughter, 3: 'Feels Like a Bad Dream'

Angela Sippel was driving with her four children in Florida on Saturday when their car crashed, according to family members, who say the three surviving children are on the road to recovery

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 8, 2023 12:39 PM
Mother and 3-Year-Old Child Killed in Crash, 3 Siblings Taken to Hospital in Critical Condition
Sippel family. Photo: GoFundMe

A single-vehicle car crash claimed the life of a mother and her three-year-old daughter, while her three other children survived and were hospitalized with critical injuries.

Angela Sippel, 40, was driving with her children in Bradford County, Fla., when their car crashed on Saturday morning, according to First Coast News.

"On Saturday, March 4th, the four Sippel children Niyah (10), Joslyn (7), Jude (5), and Eden (3) were traveling with their mother Angela to visit family in Gainesville," Susan Goodrich, Angela's mother, wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for the family.

"Around 10:45 they were involved in a devastating accident which killed Angela and Eden," Goodrich continued. "The other children were transported to the hospital in critical condition, but are expected to survive and are making progress."

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash took place that morning when the vehicle went off the roadway and into a ditch, per First Coast News. The vehicle then "became airborne" and drove through a small field before overturning and landing against a building.

A report from FHP, which did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, said that while the woman was wearing a seatbelt, the children were not, reported First Coast News.

Molly Sippel, the children's aunt, told First Coast News they have no idea why Angela "was the only one buckled up and the kids weren't," or what caused her to swerve off the road.

"My heart just breaks. It's hard to even think about what they are all going through," she told the outlet. "It just feels like a bad dream."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking with Jacksonville station WJXT, Goodrich said that Joslyn, who "has a broken ankle and some lacerations" while Jude, 5, broke his orbital bone.

The children's aunt told First Coast News that Niyah broke her legs and right arm as a result of the crash.

In a series of updates on the GoFundMe page, which has raised over $80,000 as of Wednesday, the family shared that Niyah, who has already undergone several surgeries, "has a very long road ahead of her," but is making "gradual improvements."

Meanwhile, the family said on Tuesday that they expect to meet with doctors soon to "discuss possible discharge dates" for the younger children.

"It's a miracle they have survived the crash and made it this far. We are humbled by the outpouring of love and support for this young family," read a statement from the Sippel and Goodrich families. In a separate update, the families thanked first responders for everything done at the scene to provide the children with the "best chance of a full recovery."

"We are humbled by the outpouring of love and support for this young family," they wrote over the weekend. "We appreciate continued thoughts and prayers.

Related Articles
Tesla Driver Killed After Crashing into Firetruck in Calif.
Driver Killed, Passenger Critically Injured After Tesla Crashes into Firetruck on Calif. Highway
5-Year-Old Girl Saves Lives of Two Baby Brothers After Car Crash Kills Both Parents, Jake Day and Cindy Braddock
Girl, 5, Saves the Lives of Her 2 Baby Brothers After Car Crash Kills Parents in Australia: 'A Miracle'
Baby Hannalee survivor
Missouri Couple Die in Thanksgiving Night Car Crash, But Their 1-Year-Old Daughter Survives: 'A Miracle Baby'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjoZVIBLNfy/?hl=en alidspicexo 1st u gotta 💋kiss it bby ⭐️🖤 #555 #333 #111 9w
Social Media Influencer Ali Spice Dead at 21, Killed by Wrong-Way Driver Alongside 2 Others
Steven Pringle
Veteran and 'Proud' Father of 6 Killed in Crash While Delivering Free Bikes to Kids in Need, Family Says
KaLeah Manning and Raenysha Washington, Las Vegas toddler sisters killed
Nevada Sisters, 2 and 3, Are Killed After Aunt Who'd Allegedly Split Bottle of Tequila Crashes into Tree
Neb. Dad, Tesfaye Alibe, Learns Daughter Is Alive After Police Initially Said She Had Died in Car Crash That Killed 2
Dad Learns Daughter Is Alive After Police Said She Died in Neb. Crash: 'God Is Good'
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
18 Students, Driver Hospitalized After School Bus Goes Over Embankment in Kentucky: 'It's Quite Sad'
Maleena
4-Year-Old Girl Dies After SUV Slams Into Playground at Fla. Preschool: 'Unspeakable Tragedy'
Bonnie Baum Roth, Mom Dies in Crash on the Way to a Dance Competition with Her 2 Girls
Mom 'Taken Way Too Soon' in Crash While Driving 2 Daughters to Dance Competition
Zoe Moody
16-Year-Old in Coma After Being Critically Injured in Crash on Way to Homecoming Parade
Muriel Michael killed in the crash were Xavier Brown, 25, of Wauseon; Deklin Jankowski, 9; Aurora Michael, 7, and Riggs Brown, 1.
Ohio Mom of 3 Dead Days After Crash That Killed Her Fiancé and Kids: 'Five Beautiful Angels'
Caleb Hopkins
Father of 2 Dies in Off-Roading Accident After 'Amazing Day' with Family: 'We Are All in Shock'
Jaylon Connish
'Remarkable' High School Football Player, Who Had Just Accepted College Scholarship, Dies in Crash
Ronnie and Beverly Barker
Ron Barker Who Died on RV Trip with Wife Was a Mix of 'Indiana Jones and MacGyver,' Says Family
chance karnes
Groomsman Dies in Crash on Way to Wedding Reception a Day After His 20th Birthday: 'Rest Easy, Cowboy'