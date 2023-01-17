Mom Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. Home: 'I Am Heartbroken,' Her Husband Says

Jackie Montanaro, 40, initially escaped the blaze at her home in Hazlet, N.J., but went back inside the burning house in an attempt to rescue her youngest child

By
Published on January 17, 2023 11:40 AM
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=475411888098840&set=pcb.475415178098511. Credit: Monmouth County Sheriff's Office
Photo: Monmouth County Sheriff's Office

A mom and her young daughter have died after their family home in New Jersey went up in flames late last week.

The deadly fire broke out on Brookside Avenue in Hazlet, N.J., in the early hours of Friday morning, the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office said. Two people were later found trapped inside.

In a statement to ABC affiliate WABC, William Montanaro identified the victims as his wife and Customs and Border Protection officer Jackie Montanaro and their youngest daughter Madelyn.

William said he and his eldest daughter Elena, 8, were able to escape the blaze. Jackie, 40, initially escaped as well, but ran back into their burning home to rescue Madelyn, according to CBS affiliate WCBS-TV.

Three people — a firefighter and the two victims inside the home — were transported to a nearby hospital, according to the MCSO.

Jackie and Madelyn eventually died from injuries sustained in the fire, William said. The family's dog, a Goldendoodle named Dutchess, also died in the fire.

"I am heartbroken," William said in Friday's statement, per WABC. "I have lost the love of my life — my beautiful wife, Jackie — and my sweet, loving, spunky little girl, Madelyn."

https://www.gofundme.com/f/scbpo-jackie-montanaros-family. SCBPO Jackie Montanaro's family . Credit GOFUNDME
GOFUNDME

Jackie was a supervisory officer with Customs and Border Protection, and served as Vice President of the Customs United Service Alliance, according to a GoFundMe campaign for William and Elena.

William said his wife charged into the family's burning home "with a mother's love and the courage of a police officer fueling her attempt to save our daughter," according to WABC.

"Jackie's ability to get any job done at work was only second to her love and devotion to her family at home," wrote Robert Cacioli, who organized the GoFundMe campaign.

So far, more than $250,000 has been raised for William and Elena via GoFundMe.

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=475411888098840&set=pcb.475415178098511. Credit: Monmouth County Sheriff's Office
Monmouth County Sheriff's Office

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is investigating Friday's fire, the MCSO said.

The prosecutor's office said the blaze did not appear to be suspicious, according to WABC and Asbury Park Press.

A funeral for Jackie and Madelyn is scheduled for Friday at St. Benedict R.C. Church in Holmdel, N.J., per WABC's report.

