Belly Mujinga, a railway ticket office worker in the U.K., died two weeks after a man spat and coughed on her as she worked, according to multiple reports

47-Year-Old Mom Dies of Coronavirus After Being Spat at While Working: 'She Was a Good Person'

A 47-year-old mother from the United Kingdom has reportedly died of coronavirus after a man allegedly spat at her and a colleague as they worked.

Belly Mujinga, a railway ticket office worker, was working at Victoria station in London on March 22 when she and a colleague were approached by the suspect, who claimed he had the deadly disease, according to BBC.

"She told him she was working and the man said he had the virus and spat on her," Mujinga's husband, Lusamba Gode Katalay, told the outlet of the incident.

In just a few day's time, Mujinga — who had had underlying respiratory problems — and her coworker showed symptoms of the virus. Mujinga was taken to a local hospital on April 2 and placed on a ventilator but died just three days later, BBC reported.

"I thought she might be asleep," Katalay recalled. "But the doctor phoned me to tell me she had died."

"She was a good person, a good mother, and a good wife," he added of Mujinga. "She was a caring person and would take care of everybody."

Mujinga was a mother to an 11-year-old daughter, the Washington Post reported. Because of social distancing policies in the U.K., only 10 people were allowed to appear at her funeral.

“We are devastated that our dedicated colleague Belly has passed away and our deepest sympathies are with her family with whom we have been in touch through this very difficult time," said Angie Doll, managing director of the Southern Railway and Gatwick Express, according to the PA Media news agency.

“Tragically, many people across the country have now been directly affected by COVID-19, including those in the rail industry who are doing the vital job of ensuring train services can continue," she added. “We take any allegations extremely seriously, and we are investigating these claims."

According to the Post, British Transport Police have also launched an investigation into the circumstances of Mujinga's death, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson called “utterly appalling."

People with underlying medical conditions — including heart conditions, obesity, diabetes, liver disease and chronic kidney disease — are at an increased danger of experiencing severe symptoms from coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People ages 65 and older are also at higher risk than younger people who contract the disease.

Mujinga's death is reminiscent of a similar incident that took place in Michigan last month.

Fifty-year-old bus driver Jason Hargrove complained in a Facebook video that a female passenger was coughing without covering her mouth, knowingly putting him and eight other passengers at risk.

On March 25, just four days after uploading his video, Hargrove became ill, according to The Detroit News. A week later, the city’s bus driver union confirmed that Hargrove had died from coronavirus.

According to a New York Times database, there have been over 4.2 million cases and 294,025 deaths attributed to coronavirus around the world as of Wednesday afternoon.