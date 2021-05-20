Mom Dies During Motorcycle Memorial Ride for Son Killed in Motorcycle Crash: 'Unfathomable'

Diane Everett, 51, died in a motorcycle crash a little over a month after she lost her 23-year-old son in a similar accident

A Colorado woman who lost her 23-year-old son in a motorcycle accident last month was killed in a separate motorcycle crash this weekend while taking part in a group ride in his honor, according to the family and local reports.

Diane Everett, 51, was riding her late son Michael's 2012 Honda CBR with a group of more than 80 people when she lost control around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday near Loveland, The Coloradoan reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The second [the ride] was planned Diane knew she wanted to ride Michael's bike in it," a GoFundMe page organized by her daughter-in-law Jessica said. "She wanted to celebrate her son's life doing something they both had a passion for."

Colorado State Police reportedly said that Everett failed to negotiate a left-hand turn and landed in a ditch before striking a culvert. Everett, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at a local hospital, said the police, who did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: American Idol Contestant Haley Smith Dies in Maine Motorcycle Accident at Age 26

Authorities said that excessive speed is suspected as a factor in the crash, and there was a report of a horse being involved, the Coloradoan reported. Everett's husband Michael told Fox affiliate KDVR that a horse jumped out during the ride and spooked his wife, causing her to swerve and crash.

"Losing Michael was by far any parent's worst fear. But to deal with the loss of the love of your life, coupled with mourning your son. That is unfathomable," Jessica wrote of Everett's husband.

Michael Everett Jr. died in a motorcycle crash on April 5, the Coloradoan reported. Saturday's ride was in his honor, and Everett's stepson Josh told the outlet that she had been moving her vehicle up so she could ride next to an opening that had been left for Michael Jr.

"As we were getting closer [to the crash scene], I could see bike parts and I think we both knew what happened," Josh told the Coloradoan of him and his sister Amanda Everett, who also took part in the ride. "All I could think of was, 'Not again. I can't lose two of them.'"

"I think she was fighting at the scene to stay alive but at the same time I don't think she wanted to come back but instead felt my little brother's spirit and chose to be with him," he continued. "Our mother was hurting after Michael died, and we knew she was hurting but she was so courageous that she didn't let on she was hurting. I know my mom is happy and in a better place, no longer in pain."

The GoFundMe page — which described the family as "completely shattered" — has so far raised more than $12,000.