Officials believe a family of six was fishing on Deer Island in Newburyport when the trio was swept away by the Merrimack River's current

Mom Dies After Jumping into Mass. River to Rescue Kids, Search for Missing Son Turns to Recovery Operation

Newburyport and Mutual Aid Partners Continue Water Search Throughout Night Into Morning for Missing 6-Year-Old Boy

Massachusetts authorities say the search for a 6-year-old boy, whose mom died Thursday after trying to rescue him and his sister from the Merrimack River, is now a recovery operation.

Officials believe the family — a mother, father and four kids — was fishing on Deer Island in Newburyport "when members of the family became endangered in the water," according to a news release from the Newburyport Fire Department.

The mom, who has not been publicly identified, managed to save her 7-year-old daughter with the assistance of a nearby fishing vessel before her death, the department said.

However, the woman "was unable to hoist herself up" onto the boat and slipped back into the water. Her body was located and rescuers attempted CPR, but she was pronounced dead at Anna Jaques Hospital, also in Newburyport.

She was 29, according to NBC Boston.

Newburyport and Mutual Aid Partners Continue Water Search Throughout Night Into Morning for Missing 6-Year-Old Boy Credit: Courtesy Newburyport Firefighter Michael Kent

The ongoing operation to find the 6-year-old boy "shifted into recovery efforts" on Friday, the NFD shared in an update.

"Regional, state and federal assets have now transitioned from search efforts to recovery operations," they wrote. "Newburyport and Amesbury Police and Fire are now sharing jurisdiction on this incident."

Amesbury Emergency Dispatch received a call regarding the incident just before 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, according to the NFD.

The Massachusetts State Police responded to the scene less than 10 minutes later, according to a tweet from the agency.

Officials said the 31-year-old father was getting something from the family's car when his son fell into the water, according to NBC Boston. They reported that the boy was attempting to grab something in the water when he fell.

As he returned from the car, the father allegedly watched his wife go into the water, the outlet reported, citing the Massachusetts State Police. He too entered the water, but was not able to reach them.

The mom and daughter were swept away by the river's current and pushed inland under the Whittier Bridge, MSP said, per NBC Boston.

A nearby fishing vessel came to the family's rescue after its captain "observed the family in distress," the NFD said in their press release. The 7-year-old was conscious when she made it onto the boat, but her mother was "unresponsive."

An initial report to authorities suggested "the incident may have been involving a boat or watercraft," but it was ultimately determined that the family "had been on land and that there was no boat-related emergency," the NFD said.

Crews searched for the boy until about 11:30 p.m. Thursday evening, MSP said, and resumed their efforts around 8 a.m. Friday morning "with approximately 10 divers" on hand per the NFD.

MSP shared a photo on Twitter of a Coast Guard helicopter hovering over the Merrimack River amid the search for the 6-year-old boy on Friday.

Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire previously said the search for the boy would continue until noontime on Friday, at which time officials would re-evaluate their efforts and determine if the search should switch from a rescue mission to recovery, per NBC Boston.

"As time goes by, the chances of recovery diminish," LeClaire explained, adding, "We believe we'll be in recovery mode shortly."