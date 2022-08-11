Calif. Mom Died from E-Bike Collision Injuries as Daughter, 16 Months, 'Miraculously' Survived 'Unscathed'

A California mother died after going on an e-bike ride with her young daughter, who miraculously was not injured.

A 35-year-old electric bike cyclist and a 16-month-old child — identified by loved ones as mom Christine Hawk Embree and her daughter Delilah — were involved in a traffic collision with a Toyota 4-Runner at an intersection in Carlsbad on Sunday at 5:45 p.m. local time, according to a press release from the Carlsbad Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle, a 42-year-old female, remained at the scene following the collision.

Authorities said the child "did not appear to be injured" at the scene, but was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

The cyclist, who suffered "serious injuries," died after being transported to the hospital, police said.

The cause of the collision has yet to be determined but drugs or alcohol are not considered to be a factor, police said in the news release.

A GoFundMe was created in honor of Christine, who was remembered as an "amazing individual, mother, wife, and friend."

"Christine was tragically taken from us in a bicycle accident while riding through her neighborhood in Carlsbad, accompanied by her beautiful 16 month old daughter, Delilah," read a message on the page.

"Miraculously, Delilah was thrown clear of the accident, and with the help of a bicycle seat and helmet, came through unscathed," the statement continued. "Christine was not as fortunate; after a true fight for her life, she succumbed to her injuries."

Christine's husband, a firefighter for Orange County, learned about what happened while on duty, according to the Carlsbad Firefighters Association.

"A phone call every first responder fears," they wrote in a statement shared on social media. "While on duty serving as a Firefighter for the citizens of Orange County, Bob learned about the tragic events his family had suffered back at home, here in Carlsbad."

"Thank you for all your love and support. Please consider contributing, sharing and keeping the Embree family in your prayers and thoughts," they wrote, alongside a link to the GoFundMe. "The Carlsbad Firefighters are here for you and your family, brother."

Christine's mother, Teresa Troutman-Reed, also shared her grief in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"Christine was 35 years old, married to her best friend and loved her daughter so much. She loved being a mother and she was the best at it," Troutman-Reed wrote alongside a series of family photos.

She continued, "Christine has been taken from me and it hurts so bad. I just want her back again."

Christine's friend and former co-worker Charlie Ninegar remembered her as a "very beautiful person" with a "good-natured spirit."

"People say these nice things about people when they're not around, but with Christine it was so true," Ninegar told NBC station KNSD, adding that it was an "absolute miracle" that her daughter survived "relatively unscathed."