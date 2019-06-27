Single Mom Given a Year to Live Makes Bucket List with 2 Sons After Terminal Cancer Diagnosis

Image zoom GoFundMe

A single mother from the United Kingdom who was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer has created a bucket list of activities to do with her two sons with the time she has left.

According to Plymouth Live, Sarah Carew first realized something was awry with her health when she couldn’t swallow or eat properly in May. After Carew, 38, visited her doctor, an endoscopy revealed she had cancerous cells in various areas of her body, including her liver.

Further testing would reveal two weeks later that the disease had spread “everywhere,” the news outlet reported.

“They said that with chemo I have a year [to live],” Carew said.

With such a dire outlook, Carew has devised a list of things she would like to do with her two sons, Reece, 18, and Leon, 11, before she passes away.

“I’ve let people know because people follow me on Facebook,” she told Plymouth Live. “We had a family meeting last week to talk about what’s going to happen.”

Carew hopes to go horseback riding, take a trip in a hot air balloon and go on vacation with her children in the coming months.

“I really want to take the boys on a holiday abroad,” she explained. “It will probably be Majorca, it’s only two hours away … I finish chemo and then have a break so we’d like to go in about ten weeks.”

A friend, Zoe Harrison, recently set up a GoFundMe page to help Carew make her list a reality, and has raised more than $7,100 in a month.

“Nothing ever comes easily to this lovely lady who’s world revolves around her children, we are looking to raise as much money to help them all make precious memories,” reads a description on the page. “They have never been on a family holiday abroad and this is the top of Sarah’s bucket list!”

Despite the circumstances, for Carew, the next few weeks are about having experiences with her children that will last time a lifetime.

“It’s about having lots of fun, adrenaline-rush activities and making more memories with my boys,” she said.