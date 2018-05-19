Mom Changes Son’s Name After Tattoo Artist Misspells It on Her Arm

After her son was born, a mother of three chose to pay tribute to him by getting his name permanently marked on her body — however, she failed to double check the spelling.

Johanna Giselhall Sandstrom of Kyrkhult, Sweden, asked a local tattoo artist to ink the names of her two children, daughter Nova and son Kevin, on her arm.

But it was only after the artist completed the cursive handwriting of “Nova & Kelvin” did Sandstrom realize that there was a completely different name on her body.

“My heart stopped and I thought I was going to faint,” she told local newspaper Blekinge Lans Tidning.

“The artist drew the design and didn’t ask anything about the spelling so I didn’t give it any more thought,” she added.

İsveç'te yaşayan Johanna Giselhall Sandstrom, oğlunun adını dövme yaptırmak istedi: Dövme sanatçısı Kevin ismini 'Kelvin' olarak yazınca bir süre şok yaşayan kadın çareyi oğlunun adını Kelvin olarak değiştirmekte buldu…🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/IlviQHR9e5 — GÜZEL GERÇEKLER (@hicnesesiyokk) May 16, 2018

Sandstrom recalled returning to the tattoo artist’s studio immediately to inform them of the mistake but was told laser surgery would be the only solution.

“The spelling did not look wrong to me at first,” she told BBC‘s Newsbeat on Thursday. “For me, the text is upside-down so it’s in the right direction when I’m standing. It says Kelvin instead of Kevin. I didn’t think it was true.”

Though the tattoo is now forever on her body, Sandstrom said her son was too young to know his own name so she decided to change his name from Kevin to Kelvin.

“I had never heard the name ‘Kelvin’ before. There isn’t anyone who names their kid Kelvin,” she explained to Blekinge Lans Tidning. “So when I thought more about it, I realized that no one else has this name. It became unique. Now we think it is better than Kevin.”

In fact, Sandstrom prefers the mistaken name more.

“Now we like it better and do not want to change back,” she told Newsbeat.

And the misspelling will not stop her from getting another tattoo.

Sandstrom told both Blekinge Lans Tidning and Newsbeat that she plans on getting her third child’s name inked on her body. (Though the two publications spell her newborn daughter’s name two different ways, Freja and Freya, respectively.)