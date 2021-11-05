Mom Leaves ICU After Giving Birth on Ventilator During COVID Battle: 'Very Proud,' Says Husband

Autumn Carver "wants to get back home to our kiddos as soon as possible," says her husband Zach, who has been sharing updates on her health battle since she was hospitalized on Aug. 25

Autumn Carver is on the road to recovery — and her family couldn't be happier.

The Indiana mom of three, who has been battling COVID-19 side effects for months, was finally released from the hospital's intensive care unit on Wednesday, according to an update posted by her husband Zach Carver.

"Autumn Carver broke out of the ICU today," Zach wrote alongside a photo of him and Autumn, 34, smiling in the hospital. "She has her own bathroom and ordering food from the menu!"

"We are still working on wounds from ECMO," he continued. "We still have some hurdles to jump, but she is really doing so well. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

The next day, more good news followed as Zach revealed on Facebook that Autumn — who recently met their third child, son Huxley, after giving birth to him on a ventilator — had also gotten her feeding tube removed.

"She walked down the halls and worked on upper body strength with OT [occupational therapy] and did great," he noted. "She got a huge compliment this afternoon from her OT specialist. She said that Autumn was one of, if not the hardest working patient she has ever had."

"I'm very proud of her dedication and fight. She wants to get back home to our kiddos as soon as possible," Zach added.

Autumn Carver Autumn Carver | Credit: A Healing for Autumn/Facebook

Autumn was first hospitalized on Aug. 25 after testing positive for COVID-19 while pregnant with their third child. The Indiana mom decided to not receive a vaccine after discussing her three previous miscarriages with a doctor, according to NBC affiliate WTHR.

However, in a recent health advisory, the Centers for Disease Control urgently warned pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19 because of the significant risks of hospitalization or death from the virus. Pregnancy significantly increases the likelihood of hospitalization or death if a person contracts COVID-19.

During Autumn's medical battle, which her husband has continued documenting online, Autumn was put on a ventilator before giving birth to Huxley via emergency C-section. She was later transferred onto an ECMO machine, where she remained for close to two months as the virus wreaked havoc on her lungs.

In recent weeks, Autumn has been showing signs of improvement, with Zach noting on Facebook how she was being slowly weaned off the ECMO machine and doing more activities independently.

She also got to meet Huxley in an emotional reunion on Oct. 19, which Zach called an "amazing moment."

"Her parents, one of her best friends, and many nurses and doctors witnessed the special moment. I don't know if there was a dry eye in the area," he wrote of his wife meeting their son. "What an amazing day. We have a long way to go, but a good day through this was much needed."

In addition to Zach's Facebook updates, "A Healing for Autumn" Facebook group was set up to inform loved ones about her steady progress. A GoFundMe page was also launched for the Carver family to assist with medical expenses. So far, it has raised over $52,000.

Following Autumn's most recent update, her loved ones shared the exciting news on the Facebook group: "Autumn sets goals and crushes them!! She always has!! So proud of her!! She will be home so soon!!"

Those interested in donating to Autumn's GoFundMe page can do so here.