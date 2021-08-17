Emma Nutter, 18, and her mom Rebecca Haselmann, 50, were on their way to Boise State University to move the first-year student into her dorm when their car was struck by a semi-truck

Mom and Daughter Killed in Car Crash While Traveling to Teen's First Year of College

A Boise State University first-year student and her mom were killed in a tragic car accident on Friday as they traveled to campus for move-in day.

Emma Nutter, 18, and her mom Rebecca Haselmann, 50, were traveling on Highway 95 in Malheur County, Oregon, around 11:45 a.m. when their van collided with a semi-truck pulling a loaded cargo trailer, state troopers wrote in a news release.

Preliminary investigations show that the driver of the semi-truck, identified as 22-year-old Eric Murwanashyaka, had been traveling southbound when he crossed into the northbound lane, according to authorities.

Both Emma and Rebecca were pronounced dead at the scene. Murwanashyaka was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

The mother-daughter pair had been on their way to Boise State to move Emma into her dorm room, her family wrote in a GoFundMe campaign.

Her family described Emma as "an outgoing and vibrant friend, sister, cousin, niece, and overall amazing person."

"She lived each day to the fullest and touched so many people's hearts," her family wrote.

In addition to being a wife and mother, Rebecca was a teacher who "treated every student and friend as if they were her own child."

"Both Emma and Rebecca always had positive attitudes, bright smiles, and an unforgettable, courageous laugh," loved ones said. "They will be missed by all who were lucky enough to have felt the warmth of their personalities."

In a statement on Monday, Boise State University wrote: "Boise State is saddened by the tragic loss of first year student Emma Nutter, and her mother Rebecca Haselmann, who died in a vehicle collision while traveling to Boise for school. We are grateful to the first responders in Malheur County, Oregon, who responded to the accident."