"I was gazing at [my husband] in sadness, but in awe of his strength," wrote Haley Parke, who gave birth to her second son on the same day that her husband, Jb, died of cancer

Mom Gives Birth via C-Section so Cancer-Stricken Husband Can Meet Baby Just Before His Death

On a day that was as painful as it was joyful, mom Haley Parke welcomed her second child into the world just moments before losing her husband.

In an emotional Facebook post, Parke detailed how her husband, Jb Parke, had been admitted to Connecticut's Hartford Hospital in late November after experiencing complications due to his battle with cancer. A short time later, the couple learned Jb's life expectancy had changed from months to days.

With their second child due three weeks later, Haley — with the help of her doctors — made the decision to induce labor early to give Jb an opportunity to meet his new son. But on the morning of Dec. 2, Jb's health began to deteriorate quickly, and Haley made the decision to have a C-section instead.

"It was either a c-section right at that moment, or Jb would not have the opportunity to meet our son," Haley wrote. "Without a question in my mind, I said 'Let's go' and we did just that. In a matter of literally one minute, I was in the OR, and in just a short 20 minutes later, our son was born."

"He was given to me for a quick kiss, and then a team of doctors and nurses ran him up 2 floors, and he was placed on his daddy's chest," she continued. "The miracle of all this? When our baby was placed on Jb's chest, Jb's vitals all instantly improved. He was also acknowledging our son was there by making small head movements and sweet moans."

After the operation, Haley's bed was wheeled next to her husband, and it was there that she and their newborn son shared Jb's final moments.

"I spent my recovery time gazing at my husband," Haley wrote. "I was gazing at him in sadness, but in awe of his strength. He took his last breaths with our son on his chest and my hand in his hand."

Their son, whom Haley named John Beeson Parke, or Jb, was born healthy, weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces.

"From the OR to the ICU room, there were what felt like hundreds of doctors and nurses floating us through this process effortlessly," Haley wrote. "Not one of them having a dry eye the entire time. Some of them told me they'll never forget this act of selflessness. Some called my actions brave and heroic. I just call it love. I acted out of love. I put my trust in God that this was part of his plan, and I did what I had to do, out of love, to fulfill my husband's last wish."

"Your story is truly a miracle," she wrote of her son.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise funds for Haley, her 18-month-old son Brinton and her newborn.

"Jb was the epitome of a father, husband, son, brother, and friend," organizers wrote on the page.