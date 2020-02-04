Mom Accidentally Suffocates 4-Month-Old Son by Collapsing on Him After Fatal Heart Attack

Getty

A mother who suffered an apparent heart attack fell atop her infant son on Saturday, suffocating him in an incident police are calling a “very, very tragic thing.”

Larinique Meadows, 38, was with her 4-month-old son Denari at their home in Arizona when she experienced what police believe was “some sort of heart condition [or] heart episode,” Detective Greg Bacon of the Tempe Police Department said at a press conference streamed by KNXV.

Bacon said Meadows was actively researching symptoms of chest pains on her phone when the incident occurred, after which she died and fell on top of her son.

“It’s very, very sad, and we mourn for that family,” he said. “Our officers also, it’s a very difficult time for them.”

Meadows and Denari were found dead by the child’s father around 5 p.m. when he woke up to go to work.

“Dad, who’s a very hard-working man, he works nights, dad had gotten home from working the previous evening, went to sleep, and when he woke up he found that mom was on top of Denari,” Bacon said. “We believe it was around 11 o’clock that morning, he had gone out and run some errands, came home and went to sleep.”

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s office will determine the cause of death for both Meadows and Denari, though police believe the child suffocated.

911 was not called, and police are unsure if any attempt to call was made, Bacon said.