Mom Accidentally Hits and Kills Toddler in Driveway: ‘Our Hearts Are Broken’

A family friend said the child's father often called her “his little star, or his little sun, that shines so bright"

A toddler whom family friends described as her parents’ “little sun” was killed on Saturday after her mother accidentally hit her in the driveway of their home.

Aurora Ellis, 19 months, is thought to have wandered out into the family’s driveway in Bayswater, Perth, Australia, unbeknownst to her mother, who struck the child as she reversed her car, Perth Now and 9News reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Neighbors said they heard screams and yells coming from the house around 5 p.m., though police reportedly said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

“This is a terrible tragedy,” Scott Phillip, CEO of KidSafe WA, a child injury and accident prevention organization, told 9News. “We really need to make sure where the children are before a vehicle moves. Children are very inquisitive and they explore and they want to be with the parent who’s in the car.”

Family friend Matt Rann told Perth Now that Aurora’s father Preston often called her “his little star, or his little sun, that shines so bright,” as her name means “goddess of the dawn.”

RELATED VIDEO: Authorities Pull Over 5-Year-Old Boy Driving Car to Go Buy a Lamborghini

“In Preston’s words, they’ve had sleepless nights, finding it hard to breathe,” Rann said. “Feeling absolutely numb.”

Rann helped launch a GoFundMe page for the family, which he said has been “broken” by Aurora’s death.

“Preston and Lara are the most genuine, giving and caring people around and now it’s our turn to help them in the most generous way we can,” he wrote on the page. “This beautiful family need time to mourn and surround each other in love, without having the financial burdens of daily life and work commitments weighing on their minds. We are hoping to raise enough money to help them celebrate Aurora's life and help pay the bills so they can grieve together, for as long as is needed.”

Several friends left condolences, including one who wrote: “Our hearts are broken. We are so sorry. You are the most beautiful parents.”

The page has so far raised more than $30,000.