Mom of 7-Year-Old Boy Who Disappeared While Fishing with Family Speaks Out: 'I Want to Hold Him'

The mother of a young boy who vanished four days ago during a family fishing trip in Ohio is hoping for his safe return.

Lucas Rosales, 7, and his family were fishing near Eastwood MetroPark on Saturday when he disappeared, according to the Dayton Police Department (DPD). He was last seen around 6:40 p.m. local time that evening.

Amanda Rosales, Lucas' mother, told CBS affiliate WHIO that she is eager to have her son back in her arms.

"I just want to hold him, that's the first thing," Amanda told the outlet. "I want to put him in my arms. That's my baby. I just want to hold him. I want to hold him and I want to keep him warm and safe."

Crews continued their search for Lucas around the Harshman Road area and Eastwood MetroPark on Tuesday, according to the DPD.

More than 400 acres of land and water have been searched so far, including portions of the Mad River and the Great Miami River, the department said in a statement.

On-water search operations, conducted by the Dayton Fire Department (DFD), "have been suspended," the DPD added.

Several departments and organizations — including Texas EquuSearch and the City of Dayton's Department of Water — are still offering their support as the search continues elsewhere.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Meanwhile, Amanda and the rest of Lucas' family are eagerly awaiting answers from authorities.

Amanda told WHIO that her son is afraid of water, though he loves sharks. She hopes Lucas will be found alive.

"When we find him, I'm going to wrap him up if he's cold and I'm going to hold him," she told the outlet.

Increased water levels in the Mad River have stalled the search for Lucas. The DPD said it plans to join the DFD "downstream of the dammed area later this week" after the water level begins to go down.

Water flow in the river "has nearly doubled" in recent days due to rainfall, according to the DPD's statement.

"The decreasing water levels will provide the opportunity for the City of Dayton Water Department to create a temporary dam on a portion of the Mad River to facilitate additional search," the department added.