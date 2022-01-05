"I kept thinking, ‘They're going to die in this cold,' " Vania Masaya said during an interview with Today on Wednesday morning

Mom and 2 Kids Spent Night in Ambulance After 'Begging' for Help While Stranded on I-95 in 'Freezing' Car

One mom who was trapped for hours on Interstate 95 in Virginia was able to get help for her two children thanks to a kind EMS worker.

Vania Masaya shared her experience of the frightening ordeal in an interview with Today on Wednesday morning.



Masaya explained she was traveling with her two kids on I-95 when she got trapped on the highway. As temperatures began to drop and she ran out of gas, Masaya began pleading with first responders to help her children.

"I was begging, 'Can you please just take my kids? You don't need to take us, just take my kids, please,' " Masaya said. "I kept thinking, 'They're going to die in this cold.' "

She added, "It was freezing. My daughter's cheeks were so cold."

After an EMS worker came by her window, Masaya and her children were taken to an ambulance, where they stayed overnight.

I-95 traffic Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

NBC reporter Drew Wilder also shared Masaya's experience on Twitter Tuesday, telling his followers, "A Maryland mother was worried her kids were going to freeze when they ran out of gas after being '2 hours away from home' for 36 hours."

Wilder added, "A firefighter found them and let them sleep in an ambulance last night. They are still stranded without fuel."

Cars Backed Up On I-95 In Virginia Overnight After Major Snowstorm Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Masaya was one of thousands of drivers trapped on I-95 Monday and Tuesday after winter weather created a standstill on one of the busiest highways in the northeast. The snowstorm caused extreme delays and led to a highway closure in both directions after multiple crashes.

I-95 finally reopened Wednesday after some drivers had been trapped in their cars for over 24 hours. The Virginia Department of Transportation announced at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday that all disabled vehicles were removed from the highway.