Molly Steinsapir's Parents Sue E-Bike Company After 12-Year-Old's Death: A 'Fight for Change'

In the lawsuit, Kaye and Jonathan Steinsapir claim the e-bikes are made with design defects and are inappropriately marketed to children

By
Published on August 6, 2022 06:19 PM
Molly Steinsapir
Photo: Twitter

The parents of Molly Steinsapir, a 12-year-old who passed away after a bike injury last year, are suing the e-bike company Rad Power Bikes, The New York Times reported.

In the lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday, Kaye and Jonathan Steinsapir claim that design defects in the bikes make it difficult for riders to slow down and stop as the bike gains speed while going downhill, the outlet reported.

According to Good Morning America, the Steinsapirs claim the bike "began to shake and wobble" while going downhill, which caused the crash. The claim continued, saying, "Rad knew or should have known that this was an unsafe and defective design."

"Rad Power Bikes had been made aware of this issue and they never redesigned their bike," Jonathan said in an interview with GMA. "So this is what we believe as preventable."

The suit also alleges that the company engaged in "inappropriate marketing of e-bikes to children," claiming that the company failed to "adequately warn about the dangers of children operating e-bikes."

Jonathan stated in the interview with GMA, "The first step Rad should have is something on the bike itself warning age appropriateness."

Posting the interview to Twitter, Kaye thanked the outlet for sharing their story. "Thank you, @GMA. This story will prevent others from being injured or killed on Rad Power Bikes," the mom of three tweeted. "We love you, Molly. We feel you strengthening us to do what is right, to fight for change and accountability. #TEAMMOLLY #MakingADifferenceEveryDay."

In a statement, Rad Power Bikes responded to the lawsuit to The New York Times. "The entire Rad Power Bikes team extends its deepest condolences to the Steinsapir family on the tragic loss of Molly Steinsapir," the statement read. "We are aware of the lawsuit that the family has filed. Rad Power Bikes does not comment on pending litigation."

Rad Power Bikes did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: 12-Year-Old Molly Steinsapir, Whose Mom Chronicled Her Bike Injury, Dies: 'Worst Nightmare'

Twelve-year-old Molly Steinsapir died following a critical injury sustained on Jan. 31, 2021. The girl's mom shared her daughter's battle to recover at UCLA on Twitter and captured the hearts of hundreds of thousands of Twitter users.

"Molly has been called home to G-d. While our hearts are broken in a way that feels like they can never be mended, we take comfort knowing that Molly's twelve years were filled with love and joy. We are immensely blessed to be her parents," Kaye wrote on Twitter announcing her daughter's passing. "We know that she is watching over us and smiling at her two beloved little brothers, Nate and Eli, and her cat Leroy and her dog Calvin."

Both Kaye and her husband are prominent lawyers in Los Angeles, with Jon having worked with the estate of Michael Jackson, according to the New York Daily News.

Kaye initially shared Molly's story the day of the accident, which occurred while her daughter was riding downhill while wearing a helmet, she said. A friend she'd been riding with was able to flag down a car and ask the driver to call for help.

The tweets chronicled the ups and downs of Molly's care, including MRIs, blood transfusions and multiple surgeries to relieve pressure in her brain.

One tweet, in which Kaye said she was "living every parent's worst nightmare," had more than 200,000 likes, and at one point, Star Wars star Mark Hamill even tweeted well wishes.

"My cousin told me that Mark Hamill liked one of my Tweets," Kaye wrote in response. "Everyone laughed and corrected me when I asked if he was an ice skater. Molly and Nate won't believe it when I tell them that even Luke Skywalker is on our side. We are constantly reminded there is light in the darkness."

In addition to updates on Molly's condition, Kaye also helped her followers get to know the tween better, sharing facts like how she was an animal-loving vegetarian with a keen interest in government and politics who hoped to one day be an actress or politician.

"Some of you wonder why I share what is happening to us. Writing and sharing my pain helps to lessen it. When I'm sitting here in this sterile room hour after hour, your messages of hope make me feel less alone," Kaye wrote on Feb. 4.

"Even my husband, who is very private, likes reading them," she continued. "Believe me, I wish I were doing anything but desperately begging for prayers to save my daughter on Twitter. Truly anything. But I am a desperate mother, and I know from my cancer experience that prayer is powerful. The outpouring of support outweighs the bad apples."

