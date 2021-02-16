12-Year-Old Molly Steinsapir, Whose Mom Chronicled Her Bike Injury, Dies: 'Worst Nightmare'

Molly was critically injured on Jan. 31, and hundreds of thousands of Twitter users followed her story

Molly Steinsapir, the 12-year-old girl whose battle to recover following a traumatic bike accident captured the hearts of hundreds of thousands of Twitter users, has died, her mom Kaye announced.

Molly had been undergoing treatment at UCLA since she was critically injured on Jan. 31, and Kaye had been sharing regular updates on her condition to Twitter, where the story went viral.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Molly has been called home to G-d. While our hearts are broken in a way that feels like they can never be mended, we take comfort knowing that Molly's twelve years were filled with love and joy. We are immensely blessed to be her parents," Kaye wrote on Monday. "We know that she is watching over us and smiling at her two beloved little brothers, Nate and Eli, and her cat Leroy and her dog Calvin."

Both Kaye and her husband Jon Steinsapir are prominent lawyers in Los Angeles, with Jon having worked with the estate of Michael Jackson, according to the New York Daily News.

Kaye initially shared Molly's story the day of the accident, which occurred while her daughter was riding downhill while wearing a helmet, she said. A friend she'd been riding with was able to flag down a car and ask the driver to call for help.

The tweets chronicled the ups and downs of Molly's care, including MRIs, blood transfusions and multiple surgeries to relieve pressure in her brain.

One tweet, in which Kaye said she was "living every parent's worst nightmare," had more than 200,000 likes, and at one point, Star Wars star Mark Hamill even tweeted well wishes.

"My cousin told me that Mark Hamill liked one of my Tweets," Kaye wrote in response. "Everyone laughed and corrected me when I asked if he was an ice skater. Molly and Nate won't believe it when I tell them that even Luke Skywalker is on our side. We are constantly reminded there is light in the darkness"

In addition to updates on Molly's condition, Kaye also helped her followers get to know the tween better, like the fact that she was an animal-loving vegetarian with a keen interest in government and politics who hoped to one day be an actress or politician.

"Some of you wonder why I share what is happening to us. Writing and sharing my pain helps to lessen it. When I'm sitting here in this sterile room hour after hour, your messages of hope make me feel less alone. Even my husband, who is very private, likes reading them," Kaye wrote on Feb. 4. "Believe me, I wish I were doing anything but desperately begging for prayers to save my daughter on Twitter. Truly anything. But I am a desperate mother, and I know from my cancer experience that prayer is powerful. The outpouring of support outweighs the bad apples."