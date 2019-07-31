Model Soraja Vucelic Crashes Lamborghini Into Swimming Pool and Blames Her High Heels

It wasn’t a good week for Serbian model Soraja Vučelić or her blue Lamborghini.

Last week, Vučelić posted a video to her Instagram page showing a Lamborghini being lifted out of a swimming pool in France. Turns out, Vučelić was the one behind the wheel, and she blamed her high heels for slipping off the brake and sending the expensive luxury car into the water.

“When your high heel slips from the brake and the Lambo ends up in the pool,” Vučelić, 32, wrote in the caption of the video, translated to English by The Sun.

As Page Six notes, Vučelić — named Serbia’s Playboy Playmate of the Year in 2011 — may have been in the Lamborghini as part of a film shoot, as camera equipment and a crew can be seen in the background.

The video quickly picked up steam online, garnering thousands of comments from her 356,000 followers.

“It is an easy thing to do when it is someone else’s money,” wrote one user, according to LAD Bible.

“Don’t worry, it happens to everyone!” wrote another.

Some commenters held no sympathy for the Italian sports car.

“It is more important that you didn’t break your heel, screw the Lambo!” one commenter said.

Others wanted to make sure Vučelić was unharmed in the accident.

“Soraja are you okay. Don’t be in the pool with your car,” another commenter posted. “The next time you drive your car, be a little more careful behind the wheel.”

According to LAD Bible, Vučelić is now reportedly in a relationship with the son of a Russian billionaire. She reportedly briefly date Brazilian soccer star Neymar.

Vučelić, for her part, seems to be having fun with the story — two of her most recent posts on Instagram are screenshots of articles about her accident.