Model and Influencer Jeff Thomas Dead at 35: 'Rest in Love'

"Your infectious smile always brought so much joy to my life," read one tribute

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 15, 2023 02:58 PM
Jeff Thomas
Jeff Thomas. Photo: Jeff Thomas/Instagram

Model and influencer Jeff Thomas has died. He was 35.

A Miami Police Department spokesperson told PEOPLE that officers found Thomas' body on the afternoon of March 8 at an apartment building in Miami. He died of an apparent suicide they said, noting the case is still open.

The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner said that a cause of death has not yet been determined.

Thomas has more than 121K followers on Instagram and is also the founder and director of One Popsicle, an art consulting agency, according to his profile.

News of his death was first reported by TMZ.

Jeff Thomas
Jeff Thomas. Jeff Thomas/Instagram

His final Instagram post, taken in Miami, was shared on March 8 and showed him in an outdoor pool. "A cold plunge a day keeps the doctor away," he captioned the image, which also included the hashtag "mental health."

A number of loved ones shared their grief in the comments section of the post.

"It was a pleasure to have been your agent. You did everything you needed to do to succeed in the biz. Frustrating at times but I knew your goals and your passion to get there," Gerald Frankowski wrote. "More important was the friendship we developed afterwards. Your heart was always in the right place. RIP."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to human interest stories.

"Rest in Love," said RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Sasha Colby, while Republic Records' Joe Carozza wrote, "Your infectious smile always brought so much joy to my life. Rest in peace sweet boy ❤️."

Thomas' modeling agency, AMCK Models, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

Related Articles
Thomas H Lee, chairman and chief executive officer of Lee Equity Partners LLC, attends the Lincoln Center Fall Gala at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 21, 2013. The event raised $3.2 million. Photographer: Amanda Gordon/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Billionaire Financier Thomas H. Lee's Cause of Death Ruled a Suicide by NYC Medical Examiner
Julia Pernsteiner was 23 when she died by suicide in her Jacksonville University dorm in November 2021. (Duval County, Florida, court records) https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/23685183/ju-lawsuit-pernsteiner-v-ju-ronald-grigg-complaint020323.pdf
Family of Student-Athlete Who Died by Suicide Sues University and Coach Who Allegedly Bullied Her
San Francisco Radio Host Jeffrey Vandergrift Missing
Missing Radio Host Jeffrey Vandergrift Gave a Troubling Health Update On the Air Before He Disappeared
Allison Holker and Stephen Boss
Allison Holker Thanks Fans for 'Hope and Inspiration' After Death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 26: Country music songwriter/vocalist Kyle Jacobs (L) and country musician/TV personality Kellie Pickler visit SiriusXM Studio on October 26, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Kellie Pickler's Husband Kyle Jacobs Dead After Apparent Suicide at Age 49
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 23: Songwriter Kyle Jacobs visits AOL Build to discuss "I Love Kellie Pickler" at AOL HQ on August 23, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic)
Kyle Jacobs, Husband of Kellie Pickler, Celebrated Major Career Win Day Before Apparent Suicide
Adriana Kuch
4 Students Charged After N.J. High School Student Dies by Suicide Days After They Allegedly Beat Her
Stephen “tWitch” Boss Gap campaign
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Honored in Gap Campaign Captured Before His Death: 'It Brought Tears to Our Eyes'
Lindsay Marie Clancy
Lindsay Clancy Said She Had a 'Touch of Postpartum Anxiety' a Day Before Allegedly Killing Kids: Prosecutors
Cherry Valentine leads the line-up of fabulous drag queens at The Cazoo Derby, as racing's most spectacular carnival returns to Epsom Downs Racecourse. Back bigger and better than ever for 2022, The Cazoo Derby Ladies Day kicks off the weekend's celebrations. Drag talent celebrate racing's Cazoo Derby Festival, Ladies Day, Epsom Downs Racecourse, Surrey, UK - 03 Jun 2022
'Drag Race UK' Star Cherry Valentine's Cause of Death Confirmed
Buster Corley
Dave & Buster's Co-Founder James 'Buster' Corley Dead at 72, Company Confirms
https://www.gofundme.com/f/patrick-clancy-donations?utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined&mibextid=Zxz2cZ Patrick Clancy Donations
8-Month-Old Allegedly Injured by Mass. Mother Dies Following Deaths of 2 Siblings
Stephen "tWitch" Boss
Ellen DeGeneres' Gorilla Conservation Campus Honors Stephen 'tWitch' Boss with Tree Planting
Lindsay Clancy
Weeks Before Deaths of Her 3 Kids, Mass. Mom Lindsay Clancy Said, 'I Wish I Could Feel Something'
Stephen "Twitch" Boss
Allison Holker Remembers Stephen 'tWitch' Boss as a 'True Beacon of Light' in Emotional Tribute Video
Stephen "Twitch" Boss
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Died Without a Will, Allison Holker Files for Control of Estate in Court Docs