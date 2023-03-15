Model and Influencer Jeff Thomas Dead at 35: 'Rest in Love'

Model and influencer Jeff Thomas has died. He was 35.

A Miami Police Department spokesperson told PEOPLE that officers found Thomas' body on the afternoon of March 8 at an apartment building in Miami. He died of an apparent suicide they said, noting the case is still open.

The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner said that a cause of death has not yet been determined.

Thomas has more than 121K followers on Instagram and is also the founder and director of One Popsicle, an art consulting agency, according to his profile.

News of his death was first reported by TMZ.

Jeff Thomas. Jeff Thomas/Instagram

His final Instagram post, taken in Miami, was shared on March 8 and showed him in an outdoor pool. "A cold plunge a day keeps the doctor away," he captioned the image, which also included the hashtag "mental health."

A number of loved ones shared their grief in the comments section of the post.

"It was a pleasure to have been your agent. You did everything you needed to do to succeed in the biz. Frustrating at times but I knew your goals and your passion to get there," Gerald Frankowski wrote. "More important was the friendship we developed afterwards. Your heart was always in the right place. RIP."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to human interest stories.

"Rest in Love," said RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Sasha Colby, while Republic Records' Joe Carozza wrote, "Your infectious smile always brought so much joy to my life. Rest in peace sweet boy ❤️."

Thomas' modeling agency, AMCK Models, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.