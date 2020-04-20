Children's Book Author Mo Willems Designs Special T-Shirt to Support Medical & Food Workers  

Image zoom Out of Print (2)

Children’s book author Mo Willems is wearing his heart on his sleeve when it comes to raising money for COVID-19 relief.

The three-time Caldecott Honor winner is teaming up with Out of Print for a special Take Heart T-shirt design, the proceeds of which will go toward feeding healthcare professionals working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is my hope that this shirt will help people show their admiration while helping to support medical workers around the country,” Willems, 52, said in a statement.

The limited-edition shirts are selling for $25, and feature a cartoon heart figure waving hello from behind a surgical mask.

One-hundred percent of the shirt’s profits will go to World Central Kitchen’s #ChefsforAmerica campaign, which has been providing 160,000 fresh meals per day, with more than 2 million people served as of Friday, according to its website.

The organization, founded by chef José Andrés, has been delivering meals and putting restaurants back to work amid the pandemic.

“Medical workers’ heroism in this crisis is inspiring as it is self-evident. Their dedication to improvisation in the face of risk and insufficient supplies is incredible to behold,” said Willems. “It is difficult to express our appreciation. So, in New York, citizens bang on pots and cheer as shifts change. All over the nation parents hug their children and tell tales of medical workers’ bravery. And I, well, I doodle.”

The shirts, which come in unisex white with a black trim or women’s gray, are available in sizes XS-3XL on Out of Print’s website.

The company is a literary brand and store that donates one book to Books for Africa for each item sold. Since it was founded in 2010, Out of Print has donated over 3 million books, according to its website.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.