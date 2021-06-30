Mo. Boy Scouts Rescue Drowning Woman from Flooded Park: 'Very Heroic'

"I don't think she could've lasted until [first responders] got there," Joseph Diener said. "We definitely paused, but then we decided it was the right thing to do."

A pair of Missouri Boy Scouts are being praised as heroes after they leaped into action to help rescue a drowning woman.

Joseph Diener, 16, and Dominic Viet, 15, were riding their bikes in Columbia on Friday when they heard a woman calling for help from floodwaters in Hinkson Creek, the Columbia Missourian reported.

The 18-year-old woman was wearing a bathing suit, and had gone into the water to swim, but was struggling, and clinging to a nearly submerged basketball hoop, Columbia Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Jerry Jenkins told the Today show.

"The person had entered the water to swim, to the best of our knowledge," Jenkins said. "These two young boy scouts come by and heard the distress calls… for two 15- and 16-year-olds to react that way, it was very heroic."

Dominic told the Missourian that the woman's friends were nearby, and said she'd been in the water for about 30 minutes.

"I don't think she could've lasted until [first responders] got there," Joseph told the outlet. "We definitely paused, but then we decided it was the right thing to do."

"I'm like, 'I can't leave somebody out there to struggle in the water while I'm sitting here and watching,'" the teen added to NBC/CW affiliate KOMU.

Though the boys had to fight through a slight current and about 6 to 7 feet of water, they eventually swam about 10 yards to the woman, and had her grab onto their shoulders so they could bring her to safety with help from other bystanders, according to the Missourian.

She was reportedly conscious and speaking, and was taken to University Hospital, where her condition is unknown.

"I was proud but concerned, and we had a long talk afterwards about the dangers of floodwaters," Joseph's father Jeremy told the Missourian. "It feels good to know he would think of others in that way."

Morgan Dailey, scoutmaster for the boys' Troop 6, told KOMU that Joseph and Dominic may receive badges for their heroic efforts.