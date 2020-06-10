Missouri Woman Says She Persuaded Merriam-Webster Dictionary to Update Definition of Racism

Merriam-Webster's current definition of racism is "a belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race"

Kennedy Mitchum, a 22-year-old black woman from Missouri, is looking to educate others about racism with her latest accomplishment.

As hundreds of thousands of Americans continue to protest racial injustice and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death, Mitchum, a Drake University graduate, reached out to Merriam-Webster with what she thought was a far-fetched goal: update the definition of "racism."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But after several back-and-forth emails between she and an editor, Mitchum was surprised when the company said they'd agree to update the entry.

"I kept having to tell them that definition is not representative of what is actually happening in the world," Mitchum told CNN. "The way that racism occurs in real life is not just prejudice it's the systemic racism that is happening for a lot of black Americans."

Merriam-Webster's current definition of racism is, "a belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race."

Image zoom Protests in response to the killing of George Floyd have taken place worldwide. In Vancouver, a protester holds up a Black Lives Matter sign during a demonstration on May 31. Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Mitchum said that she sent an email to the company on Thursday night. The next morning, she got a reply from editor Alex Chambers, who promised her over additional back-and-forth emails that a new definition for racism was being drafted.

"This revision would not have been made without your persistence in contacting us about this problem," Chambers said in the email to Mitchum, which was obtained by CNN. "We sincerely thank you for repeatedly writing in and apologize for the harm and offense we have caused in failing to address this issue sooner."

Peter Soklowksi, another editor at Merriam-Webster, told CNN that they update the dictionary two or three times a year to keep it up-to-date as possible. When the dictionary is updated next, Soklowski said the new entry for racism will be added.

"The mission for [Noah] Webster himself, you know, back in his first dictionary in 1806, was to essentially present the current active vocabulary of American English and that's still our mission today," Soklowski said.

RELATED VIDEO: Lizzo Breaks Down While Addressing Racism amid Protests: 'Open Your Mind, Open Your Heart'

Mitchum, who has been having many tough conversations about race amid the current climate of the country, said she hopes the vocabulary change helps race conversations become even more productive.