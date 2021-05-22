"Jane Heisey had a passion for ranch life," read a friend's tribute on Facebook, after the 76-year-old wife, mother and grandmother died on her family farm

Missouri Woman, 76, Dead After Being Attacked By Mother Cow: She 'Had a Passion for Ranch Life'

A Missouri woman has died after she was trampled by a protective mother cow. She was 76.

Jane Heisey died Thursday at 8 a.m. local time on her family farm just outside of Harris, Missouri, according to KTVO. She and husband Glenn were tagging a newborn calf's ear in a lot near their house when the mother cow knocked Heisey to the ground and stepped on her head.

Sullivan County Coroner Bob Wyant identified Heisey as the victim after pronouncing her dead at the scene. The death was ruled an accident.

Born Jane Audrey Dreisbach on November 18, 1944, in Breinigsville, Pennsylvania, she graduated with honors from Penn State in 1965. An obituary on Ruschmeier Funeral Homes' website stated that she married Glenn Heisey in December 1965 before they welcomed daughter Sherri Lynn and son David Paul. The family lived in Sharon, Connecticut, before they settled down in Harris in 1973.

"Jane Heisey had a passion for ranch life and enjoyed raising cattle and horses with her family in Northern Missouri," friend Jackie "Hon" Hatfield wrote on the Iowa Ranch Horse Association group page on Facebook. "She was a long time member of the Iowa Ranch Horse Association and was a mentor to many. Jane was currently serving on the Iowa Ranch Horse board as one of our SE Directors."

Heisey's friend, Janell Ramsey, also penned a touching tribute. "Jane and I had some bucket list things we won't get to do together," Ramsey wrote. "I will be forever grateful for her friendship and I will miss her so. I leave you with a couple Janeisms as we work through the pain of losing her. I hope you find them comforting as I do and as a remembrance of a true friend."