Missouri Teenager Dies After Getting Hit by Amtrak Train: 'He Radiated Joy and Happiness'

A St. Louis-area teenager is being remembered as an active young man with a bright personality after he was struck and killed by an Amtrak train over the weekend.

Police said Caleb Balaban, 17, of St. Clair, Mo., died Sunday following an accident in Castlewood State Park, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and CBS affiliate KMOV.

Responding to a call Sunday afternoon about a railroad accident, officers from West County Precinct found the victim lying on the ground and pronounced him dead at the scene, NBC affiliate KSDK reported.

An Amtrak spokesperson said the victim was trespassing at the time of the accident, according to KMOV and KSDK.

None of the 123 passengers on the train from Chicago to Kansas City were injured, the outlets reported.

Caleb's cousin Evnika Oleynik said in the description of a GoFundMe campaign for Caleb's family that the young man "had great ambitions for his life."

"He was very charismatic and could always manage to squeeze a laugh out of anyone he meets," Oleynik wrote. "He radiated joy and happiness."

Speaking with the Post-Dispatch, Caleb's aunt, Anna Gura, said her nephew was with friends on top of a bridge when they heard the train approaching, but were unable to determine which direction it was coming from.

The young man had turned 17 on Aug. 16 and was planning on starting a family with a girl he met at a youth summer camp in Indiana, his aunt added.

"He was planning on having a family with her, and he was just picturing a bright future for himself," Gura said.

Caleb's older sister Grace Balaban told the Post-Dispatch that her brother worked for his uncle's construction company and "was always someone you could count on."

He also liked to travel, she said. "Going on road trips and blasting some music we could never agree on," Balaban recalled, adding that her brother "was always down for an adventure."

St. Louis County police Officer Adrian Washington said Monday that an investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to the Post-Dispatch.