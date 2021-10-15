Jimmy Killeen has since undergone surgery for a "major brain bleed" and now remains in the ICU "with a poor prognosis," according to a CaringBridge site

Mo. Husband Expecting First Child Suffers 'Serious Brain Injury' After Collapsing in His Home

A Missouri man, who was months away from welcoming his first child, is now in the hospital fighting for his life after suffering a traumatic brain injury.

Jimmy Killeen was at his St. Louis home on Sunday when he "unexpectedly and for unknown reasons" collapsed, according to a CaringBridge site set up on his behalf.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Following the incident, Jimmy, 33, was rushed to Barnes-Jewish hospital in St. Louis, where it was determined that he had suffered a "major brain bleed," the page stated.

Doctors immediately took action, performing surgery on Jimmy before moving him to the neuro-ICU, according to the page.

"His injuries are quite severe and he is in the neuro ICU, with a poor prognosis," the page reads.

Jimmy Killeen Jimmy Killeen and his wife Sally | Credit: caring bridge

A GoFundMe page set up on his behalf also notes that Jimmy's "team of doctors at Barnes is providing him with every option available to overcome this injury and bring him home."

In the days that have followed Jimmy's accident, his pregnant wife Sally and his parents Jim and Julie have been by his side in the hospital, according to the CaringBridge.

"They all request prayers for Jimmy, and I might add, for his siblings and in-laws who are also suffering," the page's organizer, Tess Niehaus, wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Father of 3 in Medically Induced Coma After Flu Diagnosis: 'He's Healthy,' Says Wife

As Jimmy continues to fight, Niehaus set up the CaringBridge site to document his progress while Alex Araiza set up the GoFundMe page to assist with his rising medical expenses.

So far, the GoFundMe page has raised over $150,000 for Sally, who is preparing to give birth to their first child in February.

"The outpouring of support for Jimmy, Sally, and Baby has been incredible and we are beyond grateful for everything you all have done to help them through this tragic event," Araiza wrote. "As we are trying to help Jimmy and Sally in every way possible, we will continue to leave the fundraiser open for anyone who still wishes to contribute."

"We are endlessly thankful for all of your continued love, prayers, and support," Araiza added.

A prayer service for Jimmy is expected to be held at Our Lady of Lourdes in University City on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., with another mass scheduled at St. Clement Alumni at 5 p.m. on Friday, according to the CaringBridge page.