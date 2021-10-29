Zachary Willmore made history at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia, Missouri this week by being the first male student to be crowned Homecoming Queen

Missouri High School Picks Male Student as Its Homecoming Queen for the First Time

One student at a Missouri high school has an extra special reason to celebrate this homecoming season.

Student Zachary Willmore made history at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia this week, by becoming the first male student to be crowned Homecoming Queen during the school's homecoming game.

Video of the moment on the field when Willmore wins the title was posted to Twitter and YouTube, showing wild cheers and collective excitement from everyone in the vicinity.

"It was literally like a dream" Wilmore told KOMU 8 news outlet. "It was just really special to me."

The student, who is also a cheerleader on Rock Bridge's varsity team, was also seen on his TikTok at the homecoming event, wearing a beautiful gold gown and homecoming sash on the field in front of the crowded bleachers.

"We're having a blast," Willmore is heard saying in the video among a group of female students. "In front of all these people... it's scary as hell!"

"I took a really quick Instagram poll" in which he asked if he should run for Homecoming King or Queen," Willmore told KOMU.

"They thought queen would look prettier on the sash," he continued. "I was like, 'You're so correct.' So I chose queen."

Willmore has over one million followers on TikTok, and has used his newfound influence to help overhaul his school's dress code after several of his outfits made him feel "targeted."

"Teachers were allowed to make the call of what was appropriate," Willmore said. "Many times I did feel like they could target students, and I did feel targeted in some scenarios."

"Zachary Willmore is a wonderful student," Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Baumstark told KOMU 8.

"He's engaged in school, active in activities, including cheer, and is not afraid to ask questions and identify challenges he sees around him."