Missouri Girl, 6, Saves Mom After She Passes Out from Heat Stroke by Calling Her Grandma for Help

Christinia Hancock let paramedics inside the house after her mom Mary passed out on Saturday

By Ashley Boucher
July 25, 2019 07:39 PM
Christinia and Vickie Hancock 
A young Missouri girl proved this week that not all heroes wear capes.

When 6-year-old Christinia Hancock’s mom Mary suffered a heat stroke over the weekend, Christinia leapt into action by calling her grandmother for help.

The mother-daughter duo spent Saturday outside at a birthday party and then went to a nail salon. But upon arriving home, Christinia said that her mom seemed off — it turned out that despite only being in the sun for about an hour and a half, Mary had gotten a heat stroke.

“I took her temperature to see if she was cold,” the six-year-old told local Kansas City, Missouri station Fox4 News. “I tried to get her some water, but she said no.”

“She laid in the bed and just started crying,” Christinia, who gave the interview with her grandmother Vickie, said.

Next, Mary passed out, and her daughter knew that something was wrong: “I was trying to hold her hand. She was just passing out on me. I was crying.”

So Christinia called Vickie.

“As soon as I picked up the phone, she said, ‘Grandma, it’s an emergency,’ and I said, ‘What’s wrong?’ and she said, ‘It’s my mama. She’s not talking and she won’t open her eyes,” Vickie told Fox4 News, saying that she then dialed 911.

It was Christinia who let the first responders in, impressing the firefighters so much that they honored her on Tuesday, according to the outlet.

“I said, ‘Can you open the door?’ and she said, ‘I can try,’ and I said, ‘Can you do it, grandbaby?’ and she said, ‘I think I can, grandma,'” Vickie said.

Mary is doing well after getting rehydrated at the hospital, all thanks to her little hero.

