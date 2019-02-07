3 Students, Including Child Who Uses Wheelchair, Injured After School Bus Overturns on Icy Road

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fkmbc9%2Fvideos%2F2290265144543361%2F&show_text=0&width=560

Three middle school students, including a child who uses a wheelchair, suffered injuries after the school bus transporting them overturned on an icy road on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Video footage of the incident showed the bus with its lights flashing as it went around a curve at an apartment complex just after 12 p.m., according to KCTV. The bus appeared to swerve off the road, with its wheels striking patches of dirt and grass before it was briefly airborne and flipped onto its side.

“I heard something tap, and, like, a bump and then I heard the big boom,” one witness told KMBC, noting that she called 911. “I did come out to see that the kids were getting pulled out by the [bus] monitor and the bus driver.”

The three Center Middle School students aboard were taken out the back emergency exit, and the student who uses a wheelchair was placed on a gurney, KMBC reported. All three children suffered minor injuries but are expected to fully recover.

Center School District officials told KCTV that the driver didn’t think the road was as icy as it was. The driver added that the bus’s back tires slid out.

“Due to hazardous road conditions, we can not transport students. Students will remain at school until the road conditions get better. You may pick up your students at school if you choose to do so. We will continue to update you with further developments. #CenterSnowDays,” officials tweeted on Wednesday.

Medical responders, the Kansas City Fire Department and the Kansas City Police Department, were on the scene.

Neither school officials nor the police department immediately responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Parents quickly arrived at the scene and a district spokeswoman told the Kansas City Star that the children suffered bumps and bruises.

Temperatures in the city reached as low as 23 degrees on Wednesday, according to The Weather Channel. The cold temperatures came after the city saw highs of 57 degrees over the weekend.

Icy road conditions have plagued the city in recent days, and at least 21 people have died as a result of the recent polar vortex, which caused frigid temperatures throughout the Midwest and Northeast.

Dozens of people across the country have been hospitalized for symptoms of hypothermia and frostbite sustained as a result of the bitter cold, the New York Times reported.