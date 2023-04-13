Miss. Couple Shares First Photos of 2-Month-Old Quintuplets While Spending Easter Together in NICU

A Mississippi couple who welcomed quintuplets in February recently spent their first Easter together as a family — and posed for a pair of pictures to mark the occasion.

Haylee and Shawn Ladner snuggled with their newborns, who remain in neonatal intensive care at Children's of Mississippi, for a photo shared on the hospital's Facebook page Wednesday.

In another image, all five babies — identical girls Adalyn Elizabeth, Everleigh Rose, Malley Kate and Magnolia Mae as well as their brother, Jake Easton — are lined up beside one another swaddled in Easter attire as they nap contentedly in a crib.

The babies are "all growing well since their birth Feb. 16," according to a statement from the hospital.

Ladner babies. Courtesy of the Ladner family

The Ladners' five new babies were born via Cesarean section at 28 weeks and one day at the Wiser Hospital for Women and Infants nearly two months ago, the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) announced in February.

The incidence of quintuplets is rare, doctors said at the time. "Reports of spontaneous quintuplets vary but are about 1 in 60 million," said Dr. Rachael Morris, an associate professor of maternal fetal medicine who delivered the babies and provided prenatal care for Haylee.

"Very few reports of identical quadruplets" have been made, Dr. Morris also said the four girls.

The couple conceived with the help of to intrauterine insemination, according to the hospital, which noted that during the pregnancy, one egg divided into four parts, creating the identical quadruplets, while another remained intact, growing into their son.

Joe Ellis/UMMC Facebook

Haylee was admitted to the hospital on Jan. 11 so her doctor could monitor her progress. "She is the strongest mother I've ever met," Morris said in a prior statement. "From our first meeting, it was clear how committed and determined Haylee and Shawn were."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The couple worked closely with Dr. Morris throughout the pregnancy, UMMC said. The Landers also documented their journey to parenthood on their YouTube channel, "Five Little Ladners."

Adalyn was born first at 9:19 a.m., followed by Everleigh, Malley, Magnolia and Jake, who was born last at 9:23 a.m.

Discussing the babies' milestones on Facebook on March 28, Haylee wrote that three of the babies had just tried their first baths. "Everleigh was not a fan," she said, "but Jake seemed to like it!"

"I'm so proud of all my babies and their milestones," the mom continued. "I am blessed with the most precious angels."

"Caring for Haylee and the babies has been a team effort involving UMMC Women's Care, the Center for Maternal and Fetal Care, Wiser Hospital for Women and Infants, Children's of Mississippi and its Center for Newborn Medicine," Children's of Mississippi wrote in Monday's Facebook post about the parents' visit for the Easter holiday.