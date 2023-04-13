Miss. Couple Shares First Photos of 2-Month-Old Quintuplets While Spending Easter Together in NICU

The babies are "all growing well since their birth Feb. 16," according to the hospital, where Haylee and Shawn Ladner celebrated the holiday with their four identical girls and a boy

By Laura Barcella
Published on April 13, 2023 11:12 AM
Ladner Family Family Shares First Photos of Quintuplets
The Ladner family. Photo: Courtesy of the Ladner family

A Mississippi couple who welcomed quintuplets in February recently spent their first Easter together as a family — and posed for a pair of pictures to mark the occasion.

Haylee and Shawn Ladner snuggled with their newborns, who remain in neonatal intensive care at Children's of Mississippi, for a photo shared on the hospital's Facebook page Wednesday.

In another image, all five babies — identical girls Adalyn Elizabeth, Everleigh Rose, Malley Kate and Magnolia Mae as well as their brother, Jake Easton — are lined up beside one another swaddled in Easter attire as they nap contentedly in a crib.

The babies are "all growing well since their birth Feb. 16," according to a statement from the hospital.

Ladner Family Family Shares First Photos of Quintuplets
Ladner babies. Courtesy of the Ladner family

The Ladners' five new babies were born via Cesarean section at 28 weeks and one day at the Wiser Hospital for Women and Infants nearly two months ago, the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) announced in February.

The incidence of quintuplets is rare, doctors said at the time. "Reports of spontaneous quintuplets vary but are about 1 in 60 million," said Dr. Rachael Morris, an associate professor of maternal fetal medicine who delivered the babies and provided prenatal care for Haylee.

"Very few reports of identical quadruplets" have been made, Dr. Morris also said the four girls.

The couple conceived with the help of to intrauterine insemination, according to the hospital, which noted that during the pregnancy, one egg divided into four parts, creating the identical quadruplets, while another remained intact, growing into their son.

Mississippi Woman Gives Birth To Rare Quintuplets, With Four Identical Girls!
Joe Ellis/UMMC Facebook

Haylee was admitted to the hospital on Jan. 11 so her doctor could monitor her progress. "She is the strongest mother I've ever met," Morris said in a prior statement. "From our first meeting, it was clear how committed and determined Haylee and Shawn were."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The couple worked closely with Dr. Morris throughout the pregnancy, UMMC said. The Landers also documented their journey to parenthood on their YouTube channel, "Five Little Ladners."

Adalyn was born first at 9:19 a.m., followed by Everleigh, Malley, Magnolia and Jake, who was born last at 9:23 a.m.

Discussing the babies' milestones on Facebook on March 28, Haylee wrote that three of the babies had just tried their first baths. "Everleigh was not a fan," she said, "but Jake seemed to like it!"

"I'm so proud of all my babies and their milestones," the mom continued. "I am blessed with the most precious angels."

"Caring for Haylee and the babies has been a team effort involving UMMC Women's Care, the Center for Maternal and Fetal Care, Wiser Hospital for Women and Infants, Children's of Mississippi and its Center for Newborn Medicine," Children's of Mississippi wrote in Monday's Facebook post about the parents' visit for the Easter holiday.

Related Articles
Severe Weather Passes Through South Florida
Historic Fort Lauderdale Rainfall Forces Airport to Close and Leaves Drivers Stranded for Hours
Firefighters intervene by land and air to control a forest fire in Manchester area, New Jersey, United States on April 12, 2023.
Fast-Moving Wildfire Spreads Across 4,000 Acres in New Jersey as Firefighters Battle '200-Ft. Flames'
Single Mom Helps Ex-Husband Propose to His Girlfriend: ‘She’s Become My Friend’
Woman Films Ex-Husband Proposing to His Girlfriend, Shares Sweet Video: 'Love Her with All My Heart'
NICU Nurse with 5 Kids Adopts Teen Mom She Cared for After She Gave Birth to Triplets at 14
NICU Nurse with 5 Kids Adopts Teen Mom She Cared for After the Girl Gave Birth to Triplets at 14
Camylle Bowen-Ables
Texas Mom, 29, Dies 2 Days After Welcoming a Baby Girl: 'She Was Overjoyed to Become a Mother'
Truck Crashes in Ohio Spilling Toxic Soil from East Palestine Train derailment
Truck Crashes in Ohio, Spilling 20,000 Lbs. of Contaminated Soil from East Palestine Train Derailment Site
liza burke
College Senior Who Had Brain Hemorrhage on Spring Break Diagnosed with Tumor: 'Please Pray,' Says Mom
Courthouse Floor Collapse Savannah
At least 4 Construction Workers Injured After Floor Collapses in Savannah's 124-Year-Old Courthouse 
The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.
Florida Girl, 12, Took Dad's Car and Drove 400 Miles with a Friend to Possibly See Person They Met Online
Ind. Recycling Plant Fire Forces Thousands to Evacuate as Officials Says It Could Burn for Days
Ind. Recycling Plant Fire Forces Thousands to Evacuate as Officials Say It Could Burn for Days
Usb port charger inside of public transport bus
'Bad Actors' Can Hack Free Public Charging Stations to Steal Data and Install Malware, FBI Warns
Man Rescued from Inside Public Art Installation in Canada
Man Rescued After Getting Trapped Inside Public Art Installation in Canada: 'Definitely a First'
Patrick, Hollands, Alaska Man Gets New Heart After Winter Weather Caused Him to Miss Scheduled Transplant
Alaska Father of 7 Gets New Heart After Winter Weather Caused Him to Miss Scheduled Transplant
Boy, 7, and Teenager Killed in N.Y.C. Fire Sparked by E-bike’s Lithium Battery: ‘A Terrible Tragedy'
Boy, 7, and Teen Dead in 'Explosion of Fire' Sparked by E-Bike Battery at N.Y.C. Home: 'Terrible Tragedy'
Bryce Brooks, 16-Year-Old Boy Drowns After Getting Stuck in Undercurrent While Saving 4 Younger Kids
'Hero' Teen Dies on Vacation Saving Kids He Didn't Know from Drowning: 'Our Family Is Devastated'
Missing Woman Found Alive Inside Jeep Submerged in Texas Lake
Missing Woman Found Alive Inside Sunken Jeep That a Fisherman Spotted on Texas Lake, Police Say