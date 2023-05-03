Miss. Couple Celebrates as First Quintuplet Comes Home: 'Even Better Than We Could Have Imagined'

A Mississippi family is celebrating a happy milestone: one of their quintuplets is now home!

Haylee and Shawn Ladner, of Purvis, welcomed five new babies — identical girls Adalyn Elizabeth, Everleigh Rose, Malley Kate, Magnolia Mae, and one boy, Jake Easton — at the Wiser Hospital for Women and Infants on Feb. 16 after what doctors described as a "rare" pregnancy, according to a previous press release from the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC).

And on Apr. 26, the couple's son was released, according to the latest update from UMMC.

"It's even better than we could have imagined," the new mom told the hospital.

Adalyn Elizabeth Ladner. Courtesy of University of Mississippi Medical Center

Though their children are only 2 months old, the Ladners say each child is already becoming their own person.

"Jake is the calmest as long as he's fed and gets his sleep," Haylee said, per UMMC.

Meanwhile Adalyn "likes to sleep, but if she's upset, you'll know it," the mom said, while Everleigh "likes to eat," Malley Kate is "feisty" and Magnolia Mae "is dainty and calm."

Haylee was admitted to the hospital on Jan. 11 so she could be monitored by a doctor during the latter portion of her pregnancy, according to UMMC's previous release.

Five weeks later, the mom gave birth to the quintuplets via Cesarean section at 28 weeks and one day gestation.

The babies were subsequently transferred to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), where they have remained since.

Malley Kate Ladner. Courtesy of University of Mississippi Medical Center

All five babies, were no more than 2 lbs., 5 oz., when they were born, now weigh more than 5 lbs., according to UMMC.

"I'm constantly amazed with how strong they are and how beautiful they are, and I'll always be grateful for that," Haylee said, per the hospital's press release.

Magnolia Mae Ladner. Courtesy of University of Mississippi Medical Center

The Landers recently bought a new home to accommodate their rapidly-expanding family, according to UMMC.

Shawn said he and his wife were supposed to close on the house the same day the babies were born, but rescheduled for the following week, per Monday's release.

Jake will have a nursery separate from his sisters, their parents told the hospital. His room comes with a "gone fishing" design, while the girls get a Disney princess-themed room.

Courtesy of University of Mississippi Medical Center

It is unclear when the four other babies will be released, but the family is looking forward to that happy day.

"We are beyond ready for all the babies to come home," Haylee said. "It will just be the greatest day ever when they can be home."