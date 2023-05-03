Miss. Couple Celebrates as First Quintuplet Comes Home: 'Even Better Than We Could Have Imagined'

"We are beyond ready for all the babies to come home," said mom Haylee Ladner

By
Published on May 3, 2023 10:32 AM
First Quintuplet Born To Miss. Couple Comes Home
Shawn and Haylee Ladner with son Jake. Photo: Courtesy of University of Mississippi Medical Center

A Mississippi family is celebrating a happy milestone: one of their quintuplets is now home!

Haylee and Shawn Ladner, of Purvis, welcomed five new babies — identical girls Adalyn Elizabeth, Everleigh Rose, Malley Kate, Magnolia Mae, and one boy, Jake Easton — at the Wiser Hospital for Women and Infants on Feb. 16 after what doctors described as a "rare" pregnancy, according to a previous press release from the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC).

And on Apr. 26, the couple's son was released, according to the latest update from UMMC.

"It's even better than we could have imagined," the new mom told the hospital.

First Quintuplet Born To Miss. Couple Comes Home
Adalyn Elizabeth Ladner. Courtesy of University of Mississippi Medical Center

Though their children are only 2 months old, the Ladners say each child is already becoming their own person.

"Jake is the calmest as long as he's fed and gets his sleep," Haylee said, per UMMC.

Meanwhile Adalyn "likes to sleep, but if she's upset, you'll know it," the mom said, while Everleigh "likes to eat," Malley Kate is "feisty" and Magnolia Mae "is dainty and calm."

Haylee was admitted to the hospital on Jan. 11 so she could be monitored by a doctor during the latter portion of her pregnancy, according to UMMC's previous release.

Five weeks later, the mom gave birth to the quintuplets via Cesarean section at 28 weeks and one day gestation.

The babies were subsequently transferred to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), where they have remained since.

First Quintuplet Born To Miss. Couple Comes Home
Malley Kate Ladner. Courtesy of University of Mississippi Medical Center

All five babies, were no more than 2 lbs., 5 oz., when they were born, now weigh more than 5 lbs., according to UMMC.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I'm constantly amazed with how strong they are and how beautiful they are, and I'll always be grateful for that," Haylee said, per the hospital's press release.

First Quintuplet Born To Miss. Couple Comes Home
Magnolia Mae Ladner. Courtesy of University of Mississippi Medical Center

The Landers recently bought a new home to accommodate their rapidly-expanding family, according to UMMC.

Shawn said he and his wife were supposed to close on the house the same day the babies were born, but rescheduled for the following week, per Monday's release.

Jake will have a nursery separate from his sisters, their parents told the hospital. His room comes with a "gone fishing" design, while the girls get a Disney princess-themed room.

First Quintuplet Born To Miss. Couple Comes Home
Courtesy of University of Mississippi Medical Center

It is unclear when the four other babies will be released, but the family is looking forward to that happy day.

"We are beyond ready for all the babies to come home," Haylee said. "It will just be the greatest day ever when they can be home."

Related Articles
Ladner Family Family Shares First Photos of Quintuplets
Miss. Couple Shares First Photos of 2-Month-Old Quintuplets While Spending Easter Together in NICU
Mississippi Woman Gives Birth To Rare Quintuplets, With Four Identical Girls!
Miss. Mom Gives Birth to 'Rare' Quintuplets — 1 Boy and 4 Identical Girls: 'The Greatest Blessing'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cql3FeLOkiS/ My whole heart. 😍💙 #MommyMonday 1d From: Charlie Roina Subject: Re: Paris Hilton Baby Photos for PEOPLE Date: April 4, 2023 at 8:54:19 PM EDT To: Michael Gioia ﻿AGREE—you are welcome to use!
Celebrity Moms Who Will Be Celebrating Their First Mother's Day
Parents Hold Special Baby Shower For Their Recently-Separated Conjoined Twins
Formerly Conjoined Twins, 6 Months, Get Their Own Baby Shower at Home: 'Everything's Good,' Says Mom
(L-R) Elora and Addison. See SWNS story SWFTsolotwins. Meet the mum who is raising her premature twins alone - after convincing with sperm from a stranger she met on Facebook. Sarah Mangat, 34, had been single for nearly eight years when she decided to embark on solo motherhood in July 2020. She had planned to use a sperm bank but found the process ''too impersonal’' so instead found a Facebook group for sperm donors. After hitting it off with someone, Sarah underwent 14-months of fertility tests at Victory Reproductive Health Fertility Clinic, Ontario, Canada, where they medically monitored her cycle.
Single Mom Welcomes Twins After Finding Sperm Donor Through Facebook: 'We Actually Became Quite Good Friends'
Girl Meets 11-Month-Old Identical Twin Sister for First Time
Girl Meets 11-Month-Old Identical Twin Sister Born with Rare Condition for First Time: 'So Emotional'
conjoined twins go home
Formerly Conjoined Twins, 6 Months, Are Home After Separation Surgery: 'Weight Lifted,' Says Mom
World’s Most Premature Twins, Who Were Given a ‘0% Chance to Survive,’ Celebrate 1st Birthday
World's Most Premature Twins — Born at 22 Weeks and Given '0% Chance of Survival' — Celebrate 1st Birthday
NICU Nurse with 5 Kids Adopts Teen Mom She Cared for After She Gave Birth to Triplets at 14
NICU Nurse with 5 Kids Adopts Teen Mom She Cared for After the Girl Gave Birth to Triplets at 14
Lauren Scruggs announcing she's pregnant with baby no. 2 after fertility struggles
Lauren Scruggs and Jason Kennedy Expecting Baby No. 2: 'Major Surprise'
Newly parents Dominika and Vince Clarke pose during a press conference at the Obstetrics Department of the University Hospital in Krakow, Poland, 14 February 2023.
Quintuplets — 2 Boys, 3 Girls — Born in Poland to Mom of 7 Children, Including 2 Sets of Twins: 'Miracle'
Newly parents Dominika and Vince Clarke pose during a press conference at the Obstetrics Department of the University Hospital in Krakow, Poland, 14 February 2023.
One of the Quintuplets Born to Mom of 7 in Poland Dies at 3 Days Old: 'We Are Devastated,' Parents Say
Donations to this fund will go directly to the family of Ethan Herndon and his baby daughter Riley Herndon who lost their lives on March 24th when a tornado destroyed their home in Wren, Mississippi.
Mississippi Dad and Daughter, 1, Killed After Tornado Destroyed Home, Family Hospitalized: 'Shattered'
erin-ben-napier-hometown-hgtv
Ben and Erin Napier's Relationship Timeline
LITTLE ROCK, AR - MARCH 31: Homes and buildings damaged by a tornado are seen on March 31, 2023 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tornados damaged hundreds of homes and buildings Friday afternoon across a large part of Central Arkansas. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency after the catastrophic storms that hit on Friday afternoon. According to local reports, the storms killed at least three people. (Photo by Benjamin Krain/Getty Images)
Death Toll Rises to 26 From Tornadoes and Severe Storms Across the South and Midwest
Chris Pratt attends Marvel Studios "Thor: Love And Thunder" Los Angeles Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on June 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Chris Pratt's 3 Kids: Everything to Know