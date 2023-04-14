Missing Woman Found Dead Inside Car at N.C. Dealership Had 'Gone to Sleep' Weeks Ago and 'Never Woke Up'

A woman has been found dead inside a vehicle at a used car dealership in North Carolina, and police believe she may have been there for several weeks.

Officers from the Lumberton Police Department (LPD) responded to the scene at 404 South Chippewa Street around noon on April 7, according to a press release from the department.

Upon arriving at McNeill Used Cars, officers located the woman's body inside the car, per Monday's release.

The woman likely died "at least several weeks" ago, the LPD said. She "appeared to have gone to sleep in the car and never woke up," they added.

The North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the body belonged to Megan Locklear, a missing woman who was last seen on or around Jan. 19, according to ABC15 News and NBC affiliate WMBF News.

Locklear was reported missing Feb. 18, per ABC15 News.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

An autopsy will be conducted on the remains, the LPD said.

An investigation into the woman's death is ongoing, they added.

Investigators told WMBF News they've collected evidence from the scene where Locklear's body was found and are putting together a timeline of events from before her disappearance through the discovery of her remains at the car dealership.

Anyone with information about the Locklear's death is asked to contact Detective David Williford at 910-671-3845.