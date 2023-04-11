Missing Woman Found Alive Inside Sunken Jeep That a Fisherman Spotted on Texas Lake, Police Say

After a fisherman spotted the roof of the black Jeep, crews were preparing to remove it from the water when they discovered the missing woman inside and rescued her

By
Published on April 11, 2023 11:50 AM
Missing Woman Found Alive Inside Jeep Submerged in Texas Lake
Photo: Marion County Sheriff Office/Facebook

A missing woman was found alive inside a Jeep that plunged into a Texas lake and nearly sank, according to police.

The black Jeep was discovered Friday in Lake o' the Pines in the eastern part of the state, according to a news release from the Marion County Sheriff Office (MSCO).

A fisherman on the south side of the lake spotted the vehicle about 40 feet away from the Woody's Camp boat ramp, per Friday's release.

A woman, who was listed as a missing person by the Longview Texas Police Department, was inside the submerged vehicle, the MSCO said.

The missing woman, who has not been publicly identified, was discovered as crews responding to the scene prepared to remove the Jeep from the water, according to the sheriff's office.

She had been missing for two days, CBS affiliate KHOU reported.

Photos from the scene, shared by the MCSO, show the Jeep almost fully covered by water.

Only a small portion of its roof remained above the lake's surface by the time first responders arrived at the scene Friday morning.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The victim "was safely rescued" with help from the fisherman, MCSO deputies and a local wrecker service, per Friday's release.

She was transported to a hospital after the rescue, the MSCO said. Her current condition is unknown.

Related Articles
Body Found in Submerged Car Belonging To Missing Middle School Teacher
Body Found in Submerged Car That Belongs to Fla. Teacher Who Went Missing 2 and a Half Years Ago
Layla Silvernail
2 Fla. Teenagers Killed, 1 Left Brain Dead in Separate Shootings — and Police Say Incidents May Be Connected
Harley McCourt
Mom and Sister Find Missing Man on Texas Beach 18 Months After He Vanished: 'My Heart Is Full'
Rescue underway at Arlington school after student reportedly gets stuck in storm drain
Girl, 11, Gets Stuck Head-First in Storm Drain Trying to Retrieve Grandma's Apron at Texas School
Yesica Martinez
Family Finds Body of Missing Texas Woman After Searching Area Where Her Car Crashed 2 Days Earlier
Polk County Sheriff's Office searching for two missing boaters on Lake Eloise
2 Missing in Lake Near Fla. Legoland After Boating Accident During Couple's Anniversary Celebration
Iowa Teen Jumps into Action to Save 83-Year-Old Man and His Dog Who Fell Through Ice
Iowa Teen Helps Save 83-Year-Old Man and His Dog After Jeep Plunges Into Icy Lake
MCSO BODY CAM SHOWS THE INTENSE MOMENTS DEPUTIES FOUND SUBMERGED VEHICLE AFTER CELL PHONE S.O.S SIGNAL ALERTED 911 DISPATCHERS
Fla. Man Trapped Inside Submerged Car Saved by Deputies Tracking Phone Distress Signal — Watch
Zebra bites, injures owner's arm before it's fatally shot by sheriff's deputy
Ohio Police Officer Shoots and Kills a Zebra That Bit Its Owner: 'I Think He Tore My Arm Off'
Welfare check, foul odor leads to 2 bodies found inside NW Harris County home
Texas Man Found Dead in His Home May Have Been Living with a Corpse for Several Months, Cops Say
Felicia Marie Johnson
Missing Woman Found Possibly Dismembered in Texas; Suspect Allegedly Searched 'How to Be a Serial Killer'
Jeremy McCain
Cop Died and Was Revived 3 Times After Getting Pinned by Metal Gate in Freak Accident: 'Truly a Miracle'
81-Year-old Man Trapped in Snowstorm
Man, 81, Survived Being Trapped in Calif. Snowstorm by Eating Snow and Croissants for a Week: 'A Miracle'
Woman, 74, Missing After Getting Separated from Family While Hunting Mushroom in Calif. Woods
Woman, 74, Missing After Getting Separated from Family While Mushroom Picking in Calif. Woods
Jon Paul Dowler, daughters, Lake Macatawa Michigan trash
Dad Likely Popped Hatch as Car Sank into Mich. Lake, Saving His 2 Young Girls Before He Died: Cops
Naselle River and Willapa Bay, a tidally influenced estuary, Washington
Father of 3 Missing Days After Crabbing Boat Sinks in Wash. Bay: 'He's Still Out There,' Wife Says