Missing Woman Found Alive Inside Sunken Jeep That a Fisherman Spotted on Texas Lake, Police Say

A missing woman was found alive inside a Jeep that plunged into a Texas lake and nearly sank, according to police.

The black Jeep was discovered Friday in Lake o' the Pines in the eastern part of the state, according to a news release from the Marion County Sheriff Office (MSCO).

A fisherman on the south side of the lake spotted the vehicle about 40 feet away from the Woody's Camp boat ramp, per Friday's release.

A woman, who was listed as a missing person by the Longview Texas Police Department, was inside the submerged vehicle, the MSCO said.

The missing woman, who has not been publicly identified, was discovered as crews responding to the scene prepared to remove the Jeep from the water, according to the sheriff's office.

She had been missing for two days, CBS affiliate KHOU reported.

Photos from the scene, shared by the MCSO, show the Jeep almost fully covered by water.

Only a small portion of its roof remained above the lake's surface by the time first responders arrived at the scene Friday morning.

The victim "was safely rescued" with help from the fisherman, MCSO deputies and a local wrecker service, per Friday's release.

She was transported to a hospital after the rescue, the MSCO said. Her current condition is unknown.