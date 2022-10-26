A missing woman has been found dead inside the stomach of a python in Indonesia, according to multiple reports.

The victim — identified as Jahrah, a woman in her 50s — disappeared on Sunday after leaving to work at a rubber plantation, according to reports by BBC News and The Guardian.

The woman's husband reported her missing that evening after she did not return from work and he was unable to locate her himself, the outlets reported. He did, however, reportedly find her sandals, headscarf, jacket and work tools near the plantation.

Betara Jambi police chief AKP S Harefa told local media outlets, including news website Detik, that the python was located and killed near the plantation the following morning.

"After we caught him, we found the victim's body in the snake's stomach," Harefa told Detik, per The Guardian.

The python was seven meters — or more than 20 feet — long, Harefa also said, according to The Guardian and Detik.

Jahrah's body was reportedly found mostly intact inside the snake's belly, leading officials to believe she may have been hunted as prey, according to the reports.

Pythons use constriction — wrapping their bodies around typically smaller animals — to suffocate their prey. But humans have reportedly been killed by the snakes on rare occasions.

In 2018, a woman was found in the stomach of a giant python on the island of Muna after she went missing in her garden, according to The Guardian. The year prior, a farmer reportedly died the same way in the village of Salubiro on Sulawesi island.