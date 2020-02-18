73-Year-Old Missing Woman Who Suffered from Alzheimer's Found Dead 2 Days After Her Disappearance

Image zoom Genovera Madera New York Police Department

An elderly New York woman who was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease was found dead on Monday, just two days after she was reported missing, according to authorities.

Genoveva Madera had been missing since Saturday evening, a spokesperson with the New York Police Department confirms to PEOPLE.

Authorities say the 73-year-old Bronx resident was last seen inside her apartment over the weekend wearing a gray fleece jacket, dark brown pants, and brown checkered slippers.

A missing person’s announcement shared via Facebook indicated that Madera was suffering from dementia and “may be in need of medical attention.”

The NYPD tells PEOPLE that Madera’s body had been found in “the vicinity of Jerome Avenue and the Cross Bronx Expressway” — an area that is less than a mile away from the woman’s home.

“Police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious female… within the confines of the 44th Precinct,” a spokesperson says. “Upon arrival, police discovered a 73-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive, lying in a grassy area.”

The NYPD spokesperson says a team of emergency medical services arrived at the scene, but it was too late for the woman, who was pronounced dead.

Madera’s identity was later confirmed and her family was notified of her death, the spokesperson notes.

While officers continue to investigate, the New York City Medical Examiner is working to determine Madera’s cause of death, according to the NYPD spokesperson.

Though no other details have been disclosed, authorities do not believe Madera’s death was suspicious at this time, ABC affiliate WABC-TV reported.