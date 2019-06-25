Man Finds 94-Year-Old’s Wedding Ring 50 Years After She Lost It: 'I Didn't Think I'd Ever See It'

Image zoom Florene Bush

A 94-year-old woman got to slip her original wedding ring on her finger for the first time in nearly 50 years after losing the gold band in the 1970s, reports say.

Wesley White loves to hunt for treasures with his metal director in his spare time, so he was eager to take on an extra special project when he learned of Florene Bush’s missing wedding ring recently, WTVF reported. She lost it all those years ago while gardening in her Leoma, Tennessee, home.

“I had been at the nursing home and I was talking with my mother up there,” White explained to WTVF. “I overheard a conversation and Ms. Bush had said she had lost her wedding band.”

He set out with his friend Jeff Howell and searched the outside of the property for over an hour, White told WTVF. After about 90 minutes, he found the shiny gold band in the ground.

“It was approximately five inches deep and there wasn’t a scratch on the ring,” he told the station.

Bush’s son, Frank Bush, recalled of Howell and White: “They come knocking on the door saying, ‘We found it, we found it.’ “

With that, they took the ring back to its rightful owner. Video footage showed Bush smiling and showing off the ring on her finger.

“I was so happy. I was really thrilled,” she told WTVF. “I didn’t think I’d ever see it any more.”

Florene Bush wearing wedding ring

Late last year, Will Frye found a wedding ring in the engine of a 1972 Oldsmobile he bought from Ray Schmuecker in Iowa. As it turned out, Schmuecker lost the ring in the ’70s, likely while working on the car.

In Washington state, Shiloah Avery found a wedding ring in a newly bought Instant Pot she received as a gift. She tracked down the owner, JoAnn Johnson, of Port Orchard, and returned the ring on Christmas Day in 2018.

“I didn’t think I’d ever see it again!” Johnson said at the time.

Avery told PEOPLE: “I just did what I was supposed to. You return things that aren’t yours. You pay it forward. You take care of humanity. We’re all here together.”