4-Year-Old Utah Boy's Death Ruled a Tragic Accident After Toddler Suffocated Inside His Toy Chest

Kache Wallis "was the glue that held it all together for us," his family said

The death of a 4-year-old boy reported missing by his family over the weekend has been ruled an accident.

Kache Wallis was found dead in a toy chest in his bedroom after his grandmother reported the toddler missing on Sunday, the Hurricane Police Department said in a press release.

On Wednesday, the Utah Medical Examiner's Office ruled that Kache's death was an accident.

Tragically, the young boy died inside his toy chest due to positional asphyxiation, according to police.

Kache was last seen alive on Saturday night when his grandmother put him to bed Saturday night, but when she checked on him Sunday morning, the toddler was nowhere to be found.

Kache's family called the police after searching with the help of friends and family. When officers arrived, another search was conducted, but Kache was still nowhere to be found, and the investigation broadened into the community.

Eventually, officers decided the home should be searched a third time — "it was at this time that detectives located Kache inside of a small toy chest in his bedroom," the press release said.

In a GoFundMe campaign created to raise money for Kache's funeral expenses, a loved one wrote that Kache "was the glue that held it all together for us."

"Kache had a smile that was infectious and loved everyone, everywhere he went, and they loved him too!" the GoFundMe page reads. "'My name is Kache with K' is what he would say. He was the glue that held it all together for us, we just don't know what we are going to do without him."