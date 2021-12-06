"Though this is not the outcome we had all hoped for, we are grateful that we were able to find Vincenzo and bring some closure to his family," Durham Police Chief Rene Kelley said in a statement

22-Year-Old UNH Student Who Went Missing After Drinking with Friends Found Dead: 'Very Sad Day'

On 12/04/2021, the Durham Police Department was notified of a missing 22- year-old man, from 9 Woodman Road, Durham, NH, identified as: Vincenzo Lirosi 22-years-old

Vincenzo Lirosi, a 22-year-old student at the University of New Hampshire, was found dead on Sunday after he was reported missing the previous morning, authorities said.

Lirosi was last seen around 1 a.m. on Saturday after a night of drinking with friends, according to a statement from the Durham Police Department. He was reported missing hours later, at 3 a.m.

It is believed that Lirosi took a shortcut to get back to his residence, which went through a wooded area, police said.

Lirosi, who did not have a phone or ID with him, was found at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Sunday in a "marshy area" off of Coe Drive in Durham, police said Sunday.

"Though this is not the outcome we had all hoped for, we are grateful that we were able to find Vincenzo and bring some closure to his family," Durham Police Chief Rene Kelley said in the statement.

Kelley told the Boston Globe that the student's death "does not appear suspicious in any way" and that foul play is not suspected.

A cause of death will be determined following an autopsy by the State Medical Examiner.

The Durham Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Lirosi's friend Jordan Blanchard, who was with him during part of the night, told ABC affiliate WMUR that they got separated after Lirosi left a local bar and went to a fraternity party, where he claims Lirosi got into a fight.

"It's pretty uncharacteristic of him," Blanchard told the outlet. "They kicked him out and told him to go home. That's when he went into the woods."

The student's wallet was found in a parking lot while his cellphone was found at a fraternity house, according to local ABC station WCVB.

School officials also mourned Lirosi's death, sharing that their "thoughts and prayers" are with the student's loved ones.

"It is with very heavy hearts that we write to share that the search for Vincenzo Lirosi did not end as we had hoped," school officials wrote in a message shared on Sunday.

"This is a very sad day for our community and right now we are focused on providing the support and resources needed for everyone who knew him or is impacted by his death," officials added. "We will share additional information as it becomes available. A sudden death brings a range of feelings, especially shock and disbelief. Please take care of yourself and seek help if you need it."

The UNH Police Department released their own tribute to the student, saying that they were "deeply saddened."