San Francisco Radio Host Jeffrey Vandergrift Found Dead a Month After He Went Missing

The body of the WiLD 94.9 on-air personality was discovered in the water near San Francisco's Pier 39 on Wednesday. He was 55

By
and
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 23, 2023 01:46 PM
San Francisco Radio Host Jeffrey Vandergrift Missing
Jeffrey Vandergrift. Photo: sfpd

San Francisco radio host Jeffrey Vandergrift has been found dead a month after he went missing. He was 55.

The San Francisco Medical Examiner's Officer confirmed the WiLD 94.9 on-air personality's death to PEOPLE in a statement and said next of kin have been notified.

In a separate statement, the city's police department confirmed to PEOPLE that a body was found on Wednesday afternoon.

"On March 22, 2023, at approximately 4:56 p.m. San Francisco Police officers responded to Pier 39 regarding a person in the water. Officers arrived on scene and located a person in the water," Public Information Officer Niccole Pacchetti said. "Officers and medics from the San Francisco Fire Department retrieved the person who was confirmed deceased at the scene. At this time, we have no evidence of foul play."

The San Francisco police first alerted the public to Vandergrift's disappearance Feb. 24, noting the radio host, who went missing the previous night, was considered "at-risk."

On Thursday, Vandergrift's radio station addressed the loss of their colleague in a Twitter post. "With a heavy heart, we must confirm that the body found near Pier 39 on Wednesday afternoon has been identified as our dear friend, family member & colleague, JV," the radio station wrote. "We are devastated to know now that JV is gone. Please keep his wife Natasha, his family, and close friends in your thoughts and prayers."

Jeffrey Vandergrift, Missing Radio Host
Jeffrey Vandergrift. Jeffrey Vandergrift/instagram

Vandergrift's wife Natasha Yi, also an on-air radio personality, addressed her husband's disappearance on March 2.

Yi wrote that although Vandergrift "officially remains missing according to the SFPD," some "personal information" that had recently been discovered "leads us to believe JV will not be coming back."

Vandergrift, who received a diagnosis of Lyme disease in 2021, gave a troubling update about his health just hours before he was last seen.

"The stuff I've been going through in my brain that they're trying to figure out. Ugh," he said, adding that doctors told him they believed something might have "reignited" some of his old infections.

"The body and the pain and all that stuff, I can handle. What it's doing to my brain I could never describe to you," Vandergrift continued, adding that he was told options were experimental treatment or a "risky and experimental" surgery.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In her statement in early March, Yi also address her husband's ongoing health issues. "The amount of compassion for the physical torture J has been going through for the past 2 years has been overwhelming," she said. "I have been in so much pain and fear and I know all of you have been so scared and concerned for JV as well."

A week before the news of Vandergrift's death, Yi shared pictures of the couple on Instagram.

"I miss you," she wrote in the caption. "You are the love of my life. I will love you for eternity."

As the search for the then-missing Vandergrift continued in early March, his radio colleagues shared memories and a collection of their "favorite" photographs and stories with the on-air personality.

"Our thoughts continue to be with JV and his whole family," the station captioned its post, which included a trio of photos from co-hosts Selena and Graham. "Here are a few of our favorite moments with him throughout the years of love and laughs❤️."

In his most recent Instagram post, Vandergrift wrote of happiness as well as "pain" and "struggle."

"Thank you for a wonderful life-filed w joy, laughs, pain & struggle. It's been a great journey. Your support & prayers meant the world. Keep shinin'," he wrote.

Although the post is dated August 2022, its caption was edited over a week ago, but it's unclear what changes were made.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

Related Articles
Jeffrey Vandergrift, Missing Radio Host
Jeffrey Vandergrift's Colleagues Share Favorite Memories of Missing Radio Host as Search Continues
San Francisco Radio Host Jeffrey Vandergrift Missing
Missing Radio Host Jeffrey Vandergrift's Wife Says He Won't Be Back: 'I Have Been in So Much Pain'
San Francisco Radio Host Jeffrey Vandergrift Missing
Missing Radio Host Jeffrey Vandergrift Gave a Troubling Health Update On the Air Before He Disappeared
San Francisco Radio Host Jeffrey Vandergrift Missing
San Francisco Radio Host Jeffrey Vandergrift Has Been Missing for 3 Days: 'Incredibly Worrisome'
Jeff Thomas
Model and Influencer Jeff Thomas Dead at 35: 'Rest in Love'
woman who found her husband's body in their house 8 months after he went missing
Woman Recalls 'Total Shock' of Finding Missing Husband's Body in a Closet While Getting Holiday Decorations
Richard J. Maedge of Troy, Illinois
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
No Foul Play in Death of Female Soldier in Fort Hood, Officials Say
'No Foul Play' in Death of Fort Hood Soldier Who Told Her Mom She Was Being Harassed, Officials Say
Bill Romaniello, 2 Hikers Killed by Floodwater in Utah Canyon Leave 'Monumental Void,' Say Friends
2 Florida Hikers Found Dead, 1 Survives, After Flash Flood in Popular Utah Slot Canyon
Patricia Kopta, Woman Missing 31 Years Is Found Alive at Care Home in Puerto Rico
Woman Missing 31 Years and Declared Dead Is Found Alive at Care Home in Puerto Rico: 'Very Big Shock'
Boy, 7, dead after house fire on Northwest side
Chicago Firefighter's Son, 7, Dies After Fire at Family's Home, Dad Was On Duty and Rushed to Scene
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 26: Country music songwriter/vocalist Kyle Jacobs (L) and country musician/TV personality Kellie Pickler visit SiriusXM Studio on October 26, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Kellie Pickler's Husband Kyle Jacobs Dead After Apparent Suicide at Age 49
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 23: Songwriter Kyle Jacobs visits AOL Build to discuss "I Love Kellie Pickler" at AOL HQ on August 23, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic)
Kyle Jacobs, Husband of Kellie Pickler, Celebrated Major Career Win Day Before Apparent Suicide
Buster Corley
Dave & Buster's Co-Founder James 'Buster' Corley Dead at 72, Company Confirms
Adriana Kuch
4 Students Charged After N.J. High School Student Dies by Suicide Days After They Allegedly Beat Her
Lindsay Marie Clancy and family
Husband of Mass. Mom Who Allegedly Killed Their 3 Children Asks People to Forgive Wife