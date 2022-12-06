Missing Pilot Wrote of Flying Family for a 'Weekend Away' Before Plane Crash Killed Wife and Daughter

The victims of Saturday's plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico have been identified as pilot Christian Kath, 42, his wife Misty Kath, 43, and their daughter Lily, 12

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 6, 2022 02:12 PM
Christian and Misty Kath
Christian and Misty Kath. Photo: Facebook

Authorities have identified the three victims of Saturday's fatal plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico.

On Tuesday morning, the Venice Police Department announced that the victims have been identified as 42-year-old pilot Christian Kath, who remains missing, as well as wife Misty Kath, 43, and their daughter Lily, 12, whose bodies have already been recovered.

The family, who lived in St. Petersburg, Fla., had previously resided in Australia, authorities shared.

As of Tuesday, police say that "the search for the missing pilot in the Gulf has been expanded area-wise, but assets have been scaled back."

"Boaters from Sarasota Bay south to Gasparilla are requested to be aware of the possibility of a body or small aircraft debris floating in this area. Boaters who observe anything should immediately contact the Coast Guard using marine radio on channel 16," they added, noting that divers will also be searching near the crash area.

plane crash deaths Venice
Wreckage from plane crash. Venice Police Department

FAA records show that Christian had not been a pilot for a long time, having earned his license on July 21, according to the ABC station WWSB.

In his most recent Facebook post, Christian reflected on making his first solo trip on March 21.

"I flew solo for the first time today! Felt so proud to finally achieve something I've been wanting to do since I was 8 years old." he wrote, sharing that he began taking lessons the previous December and was about halfway through the process of getting his private pilot license.

"Thanks for putting up with my early morning lessons and late night studying Misty Kath; it will all feel worth while when we can fly to the Keys for a weekend away with Lily and Harper soon," he added.

In a comment, his wife replied, "So, so proud of you!!! I cannot wait for all our flying adventures."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed shortly after its 7:30 p.m. takeoff from the Venice Municipal Airport in Florida on Saturday, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that was previously obtained by PEOPLE.

2 Dead, Including a Child, After Plane Crashes in Gulf of Mexico
Venice Police Department/Facebook

The victims, who had traveled to Venice for dinner in the rented aircraft, was returning to St. Petersburg that evening when their plane crashed into the ocean, Chief Charlie Thorpe said at a press conference on Monday, via ABC affiliate WFTS-TV.

An investigation was launched the next day after the FAA asked Venice police to check with the airport for the overdue airplane, police said.

That morning, recreational boaters found the floating body of an adult woman in the Gulf about 2.5 miles west of Venice Beach, according to police.

After spotting the plane's wreckage about a third of a mile offshore in approximately 15 feet of water, divers found the juvenile inside, Thorpe said at Monday's press conference.

The National Transportation Safety Board is in charge of the investigation, according to the FAA.

Additionally, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Sarasota Police Department, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the District 12 Medical Examiner's Office are all assisting with the search and the crash scene.



Related Articles
2 Dead, Including a Child, After Plane Crashes in Gulf of Mexico
2 Dead, Including a 14-Year-Old Girl, and 1 Missing After Rental Plane Crashes in Gulf of Mexico
grandparents killed in plane crash
Grandparents Killed in Plane Crash on Their Way to North Carolina to See Family for Thanksgiving
3 People Fending Off Sharks Rescued ‘Just in the Nick of Time’ in Gulf of Mexico After Fishing Boat Sinks
3 People Fending Off Sharks Rescued 'Just in the Nick of Time' in Gulf of Mexico After Boat Sinks
Small Plane Crashes into Minnesota Home
3 Dead After Small Plane Crashes into Minnesota Home: 'It's Gut-Wrenching,' Says Homeowner
NTSB and @USNavy continue recovery operations for the Sept. 4 crash of a DHC-3 Turbine Otter off Whidbey Island, WA
6 Bodies Have Been Recovered a Month After Plane Crash That Killed 10, Including Megan Hilty's Family Members
Phong Le
Friends Survive Their Boat Sinking and Shark Attack — How 'Split Second' of Phone Service Led to Rescue
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy makes its way through the Puget Sound on its way Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015, to its homeport of Seattle. The 420-foot polar icebreaker, the country's newest high-latitude vessel, returned to Seattle after cutting its way to the North Pole in support of a mission to study the health of the Arctic Ocean. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Civil Rights Activist Among 10 Victims Aboard Seaplane That Crashed in Waters Near Seattle: 'Devastated'
Marvin Moy
Doctor Vanished in Mysterious Nighttime Boating Accident After Being Charged in $100M Fraud Scheme
This photo provided by KION-TV shows multiple agencies responding to Watsonville Municipal Airport, northwest of Watsonville, in Santa Cruz County, Calif. after 2 planes attempting to land collided on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Two planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport and at least two of the three occupants were killed. (KION-TV via AP)
'Multiple Fatalities' Reported After 2 Planes Collide Mid-Air Above Calif. Airport: City Officials
A Monroe County Sheriff's Office diver holds a piece of aircraft debris from the ocean floor 15 miles north of Big Pine Key, Florida, March 3, 2021. Coast Guard crews suspended the search March 3, 2021.
A&E Star's Sister Presumed Dead After Florida Plane Crash, Search Suspended for Couple Missing at Sea
PLANE CRASH: Video captures moment plane falls out of sky into residential neighborhood; 2 dead
2 Killed in Penn. Neighborhood Plane Crash, Residents Believe Pilot Tried to Ensure 'No One Else Got Hurt'
Plane Crash in Corona California
Small Plane Crash Lands on California Highway, Pilot and Passenger Both Escape Alive
Chelsea Brittney Infanger
Pilot Flying for UPS Who 'Brightened the Room' Dies at 30 After Plane Crashes Into Potato Processing Plant
Crime scene tape
4 Family Members Killed After Calif. Plane Crashes Minutes After Takeoff
23-year-old pilot dies while pursuing his dream of flying, his father says
Father of Pilot Who Died After Exiting Plane Mid-Air Says Family 'Can't Imagine What Happened'
Air Traffic Controller Speaks Out After Helping Passenger Land Plane When Pilot Passes out
Air Traffic Controller Speaks Out After Helping Passenger Land Plane: ' I Was Just Doing My Job'