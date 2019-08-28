Investigation Continues Over Disappearance of New York Teen Who Traveled Alone to London

A New York teenager is reportedly missing after taking a flight to London last weekend, and authorities in both the U.S. and U.K. are investigating.

Victoria Grabowski, 16, was last seen at her Queens residence around 10 a.m. before she is believed to have boarded a flight at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Sgt. Brendan Ryan, a spokesperson for New York City Police Department told PEOPLE Wednesday.

She is now being treated as a “missing person,” according to a statement obtained by ABC from London’s Metropolitan Police Service, and both the Met police and NYPD are trying to locate her whereabouts.

The teen’s uncle, Arkadiusz Grabowski, told the Queens News and Community Tuesday that her parents had seen messages between Victoria and an older U.K. man.

“The texts show that she got fascinated with London and wanted to move there,” he told the outlet.

While the uncle said the teen — who is a Polish citizen — used her Polish passport to get on the flight, the NYPD could not confirm she boarded the plane, ABC reports.

According to a statement from the Met police, Victoria was believed to have arrived at Heathrow Airport late Saturday.

Any additional information on the case should be reported to Detective Jae Moon of the 104th Precinct Detective Squad at 718-386-2723.