Missing Missouri Father of 3 Found Alive by Dirt Bike Rider 7 Days After Car Crashed into Ravine

A Missouri man who was missing for a week was found alive Wednesday in a crashed car near a highway, police said.

Ryan Linneman, 37, of Lee’s Summit, was located by a dirt bike rider at the bottom of a ravine around 5:30 p.m. local time, Missouri television station KCTV reported.

After being found, he was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries, however, Lee’s Summit police spokesman Sgt. Chris Depue told PEOPLE that they do not yet have an update on Linneman as he remains in critical condition.

Linneman’s vehicle had traveled off the south edge of Interstate 470 and fell down a 50-foot decline, leaving his car out of view of those passing by, according to Fox 6 Now.

“It looks like he drifted off. Roadway evidence, it doesn’t look like another vehicle was involved,” Kansas City police Sgt. Bill Mahoney told KMBC News.

“We think he was injured by the crash, and he couldn’t get out of the car, couldn’t really help himself,” he added, per Fox 6 Now. “Had that dirt biker not come upon him, I don’t see how anyone would have found him.”

According to Fox 6 Now, friends and family of Linneman were concerned when he went missing as he was dealing with “some family issues” and things that were causing “stress in his life.”

While investigators tried to track down Linneman, they shared that there were no “digital breadcrumbs” such as debit or credit card activity, or pings from his cellphone.

License plate readers also did not have success in picking up the missing vehicle.

Lori Nelson, Linneman’s sister-in-law, told a reporter at KMBC that they are not yet speaking out publicly about the situation.

“We appreciate all the concern and prayers from the community over the last week but at this time just need to focus on Ryan and our family,” she said.