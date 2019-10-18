6-Year-Old Minnesota Boy Missing for 10 Hours Found in Cornfield Thanks to Heat-Sensing Drone

Image zoom Ethan Haus Sherburne County Sheriff's Office

A 6-year-old Minnesota boy missing for nearly 10 hours was found safe and sound in a cornfield thanks to a heat-sensing drone.

Ethan Haus got off his school bus around 4 on Tuesday with his siblings, then vanished after running off to play with Remington, the family dog, the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Authorities said that after searching with help from more than 600 volunteers, numerous law enforcement agencies, and a private drone operator, Haus was found around 1:50 a.m. on Wednesday, lying down in a cornfield about a mile and a half from his Palmer Township home.

The drone was operated by Steve Fines of Fines Imaging, and used heat-seeking technology to track down the young boy and his dog, according to the release.

Sheriff Joel Brott said Haus was cold, but in otherwise good health after he was found.

“6-years-old, lost out in the fields. It’s 30 degrees. You can’t not do something,” Fines told NBC affiliate KARE.

He said he knew to fly the drone above the cornfield in which Haus was found because ground searchers had previously found a footprint there.

“This truly was the epitome of a community caring for its own,” Brott said in a statement. “To see the outpouring of support in such a short time period to come out and help find this boy and his dog is heartwarming.”

Haus was in good spirits following his rescue, and smiled wide in a video shared by his family to the Briggs Lake Chain Association Facebook page.

“Thank you for finding me!” he says in the clip. “You make my heart full.”