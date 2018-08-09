Missing Idaho Man, 21, Survived for 2 Days Pinned Under Overturned Pickup Truck

A 21-year-old Idaho man survived for two days pinned under a large, overturned pickup truck before being found and rescued on Monday, according to authorities.

The man, whose name has not been made public, had been missing for days before being found by someone who was “actively searching for him,” according to a joint statement from the Idaho Falls Fire Department and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the white, three-quarter ton pickup truck had rolled down a ravine and landed on its side in a narrow creek bed just two days earlier. The man was partially thrown from the vehicle and pinned underneath, where he remained over the weekend.

“Despite being in that position for days, he was conscious and talking to rescuers,” officials said in the statement.

Rescue teams determined that there was no cell phone coverage in the remote area, and radio communication was limited — likely making it difficult for the man to call for help.

The fire department and sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene around 7:45 p.m. local time on Monday, according to the online release.

Rescuers used large, inflated airbags under the truck along with heavy extrication equipment to free the victim. The man was treated by medics at the scene before being airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition, authorities said.

Idaho Falls Fire Department

Photos from the scene showed rescuers surrounding the damaged vehicle. The truck was turned on its side and shrouded by trees and dirt. The access road to the scene was so small that three fire fighters had to use a small rescue truck to reach the man, authorities said.

A towing company used a large broom truck to later pull the vehicle from the area.

It is unclear how long the man had been missing, and the circumstances surrounding his disappearance have not been made public.

Officials with neither the fire department nor the sheriff’s office immediately responded to a request for comment from PEOPLE.