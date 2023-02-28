Officials in Argentina believe the remains of a missing man have been located inside a shark.

Diego Barría, 32, was last seen riding his all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on a beach in the Chubut province on Feb. 18, according to the Associated Press and El País.

His ATV was found wrecked on the beach two days later, the AP and Sky News reported.

Eight days after Barría's disappearance, two fishermen told the coast guard that they found human remains inside one of three school sharks they caught near the site where Barría's ATV was found, according to El País.

Barría's family recognized a tattoo on a forearm found inside the shark, which was about five feet in length, per the reports.

The remains will now undergo DNA testing to confirm that they indeed belong to Barría.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, as it remains unclear how Barría may have entered the water.

Prior to his disappearance, Barría texted his wife Virginia Brugger to tell her that he would be coming home later than originally expected, according to El País and Newsweek. It was reportedly the last time the two communicated before Barría's death.

Relatives reported the father of three missing two days later, per El País. His ATV was found a short time afterward, as was his helmet, which was snapped in half.

Daniela Millatruz, the law enforcement officer who led the search for Barría, told reporters that officials "presume Diego had an accident," according to the AP.

Cristian Ansaldo, who leads the Comodoro Rivadavia police department, also said Barría likely "had an accident and was dragged" into the ocean, per the Sky News report.

"One of the strongest hypotheses is that [Barría] collided with a rock [while driving the ATV] and that his body was carried away by the sea," Ansaldo said, according to the AP, "but we are going to handle all the possible theories with the evidence found at the site."

Barría's wife paid tribute to her late husband on social media on Sunday, according to the AP and El País.

"My heart went with you!" she wrote, adding, "I love you forever."