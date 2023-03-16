Missing Man, 26, Found Dead a Month After He Drowned in Michigan River While Boating with Friend

The body of a boater has been recovered from a river in Michigan more than a month after he disappeared in the water.

Nathan Robbins, 26, went missing on Feb. 12 after his boat capsized on the Tittabawassee River, according to ABC affiliate WJRT and MichiganLive.com.

The Saginaw County Sheriff's Department (SCSD) said Robbins' body was recovered on Wednesday, CBS affiliate WNEM-TV reported.

The Tittabawassee Township man and a fellow boater got out of their boat after it had engine problems and started taking on water near a bridge on Gratiot Road, per WJRT.

Robbins and his friend were traveling to Coty's Landing, a bar that sits along the river, when the motor began malfunctioning, according to MichiganLive.com.

The two were planning to meet their girlfriends at the restaurant on Midland Road prior to the incident, per the report.

The SCSD said a piece of one boater's clothing became tangled in the motor, but was eventually freed by the second boater, WNEM-TV reported.

The second boater had to remove his own wet clothing so he could swim to shore, per the outlets, which noted that he saw Robbins vanish under the water.

Department officials did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Two days after Robbins' disappearance, his father told MichiganLive.com that locals were working hard to search for his missing son.

"He wouldn't give up on me," the father, who asked not to be named, told the outlet.

A GoFundMe campaign was started to help fund the search and recovery efforts for Robbins. The fundraiser, which is now closed, garnered more than $26,000 in donations.

On Wednesday, divers located Robbins' body in the river on the west side of the county, Saginaw County Undersheriff Mike Gomez said, per WJRT.

Additional details about Robbins' disappearance and discovery are expected to be released later on Thursday.