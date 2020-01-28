Missing Man, 25, Found Dead After Vanishing on New Year's Eve in California

The search for Alexander Holden — the missing 25-year-old man who vanished without a trace on New Year’s Eve in California — has ended in tragedy.

On Monday, the Sacramento Police revealed a body had been found in the American River on Sunday at 3 p.m., explaining the remains have since been identified by the coroner as belonging to Alexander, the son of two Missouri judges Calvin Holden and Margaret Palmietto.

Calvin and Palmietto did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“This is never the outcome we want from any missing person case, our hope is that this may provide some closure for the family,” Sacramento Police added in the statement on Twitter.

Alexander’s father Calvin confirmed the news in a text message to the Springfield News-Leader, saying, “Yes, it is true.”

A Facebook page, which was created in hopes of bringing Alexander to safety, also shared the news.

Image zoom Alexander Holden Sacramento Police Department

“Thank you everyone for your help and support in helping to find Alex. This isn’t the outcome we had hoped for, as we received devastating news this evening. With heavy hearts we have learned Alex was found deceased today at 3:00 p.m. on the American River Bike trail. Law enforcement has indicated that no foul play was involved. Please keep everyone close to Alex in your prayers,” the post read.

Alexander’s cause of death is not known at this time.

RELATED: Man, 25, Goes Missing on New Year’s Eve in Calif.: He Had ‘No History of Disappearing,’ Dad Says

Alexander, who was also the nephew of a former Missouri governor, disappeared around 2 or 3 a.m. on Tuesday and was last seen in downtown Sacramento, police told NBC News.

His girlfriend, Kennedi Perri, first noticed that Holden had gone missing.

“My son’s girlfriend called me because she hadn’t been able to contact him and asked me to try and contact him and I couldn’t either,” Palmietto, Holden’s mother, told KCRA.

🚨Update, today the Sac County Coroner has identified the body located yesterday at 3:00PM in the American River as missing person Alex Holden.

This is never the outcome we want from any missing person case, our hope is that this may provide some closure for the family 💙 https://t.co/IIMxX5nSaw — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) January 28, 2020

According to Palmietto, Holden and Perri had plans for New Year’s Eve that night, and when Holden didn’t show, Perri began to worry. “They had plans that evening with a bunch of friends and it was really out of character for him to be absent for something like that,” Palmietto told the outlet.

Holden’s father reiterated to the Springfield News-Leader that his son had “no history of disappearing” and he remains “very concerned.”

The Sacramento Police shared an “attempt to locate missing person” to their Twitter account Wednesday, urging for help from the community.

“The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in helping us locate a missing person. 25 year old Alexander Holden was last seen on December 31, 2019. He is 6 foot 1 and 190 LBS with brown hair and brown eyes,” the post read.

In a follow-up tweet, the department added, “He was last seen wearing a tan pullover as pictured below in the first picture. He was last seen in the Downtown Sacramento area. Holden’s disappearance is uncharacteristic and family is concerned for his welfare. If you have any info on Holden’s whereabouts please call 911.”

RELATED: Police Find Body of Paighton Houston Who Went Missing After Leaving Bar and Texting ‘I Feel in Trouble’

Perri also spread the word of her missing boyfriend on Facebook with a series of posts about the situation.

“Alex, we will not give up. I will not give up. We love you so so much, and will do anything to have you home soon, safe and sound. You mean the world to so so many people, and we are all praying and praying for your safe return. Please. I love you so much,” she wrote on Saturday.