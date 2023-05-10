Human Interest 19-Year-Old Hiker Missing for 2 Days Rescued from Glacier National Park Matthew Read, who was reported missing since Sunday, "descended into chest-deep snow where he lost his phone, water bottle, and shoes," a press release revealed By Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Twitter Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 10, 2023 10:57 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: File: Bernard Friel/Education Images/Getty A hiker who had been reported missing since Sunday was found alive in Glacier National Park. According to a news release shared by the National Park Service, 19-year-old Matthew Read was found on Monday night with the combined efforts of the Two Bear Air rescue organization, the US Border Patrol, the Flathead County Sheriff's office, and the North Valley and Flathead Search and Rescue agencies. University of Dayton Graduate, 22, Dies After Car Falls on Top of Him Hours After Getting Degree Using an infrared camera that detects heat, explains The New York Times, the Two Bear Air rescue team picked up a thermal heat signature in heavily forested terrain. They discovered Read's location after an expanded search for his whereabouts began Monday morning. The teenager had last been heard from Friday, NBC News reports. Glacier National Park The search for Read was first called for on Sunday after park rangers located his vehicle at Huckleberry Lookout Trailhead after he embarked on a solo hike on Friday afternoon. The National Park Service states Read was found "somewhat responsive" upon his discovery. He was lifted out of the terrain with a 175 ft. hoist. Read is reportedly in stable condition after being flown out of the park for medical attention. Emily Hikade Left the CIA and Built a Royals-Loved Pajama Empire: 'I Owed It to My Kids' (Exclusive) The agency explains that Read became stuck in the mountain after reaching the first saddle and encountering a snowfield covering the trail. Because of the conditions, he slipped into a drainage on the mountain's east side and "descended into chest-deep snow where he lost his phone, water bottle, and shoes." "Upon determining that he could not make it back up to the trail, he started working his way down the drainage," the report explains. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. In a conversation with The New York Times, James Heckman, a chief pilot with Two Bear Air, explained that the weather in the area "was pretty crummy throughout the weekend" and that Read was "most likely cold and had encountered every type of precipitation" through the experience.