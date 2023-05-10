19-Year-Old Hiker Missing for 2 Days Rescued from Glacier National Park

Matthew Read, who was reported missing since Sunday, "descended into chest-deep snow where he lost his phone, water bottle, and shoes," a press release revealed

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on May 10, 2023 10:57 PM
North America, USA, Montana, Glacier National Park, Entrance monument Sign. (Photo by: Bernard Friel/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Photo: File: Bernard Friel/Education Images/Getty

A hiker who had been reported missing since Sunday was found alive in Glacier National Park.

According to a news release shared by the National Park Service, 19-year-old Matthew Read was found on Monday night with the combined efforts of the Two Bear Air rescue organization, the US Border Patrol, the Flathead County Sheriff's office, and the North Valley and Flathead Search and Rescue agencies.

Using an infrared camera that detects heat, explains The New York Times, the Two Bear Air rescue team picked up a thermal heat signature in heavily forested terrain. They discovered Read's location after an expanded search for his whereabouts began Monday morning. The teenager had last been heard from Friday, NBC News reports.

https://twitter.com/GlacierNPS/status/1655661410787942401/photo/1 Glacier National Park @GlacierNPS Search efforts are underway in GNP for a missing man who was last heard from Friday and was thought to start his hike on Huckleberry Trail around noon. Due to the ongoing search, Huckleberry Trail is closed. Contact the park tip line at 406-888-7077 with any helpful information.
Glacier National Park

The search for Read was first called for on Sunday after park rangers located his vehicle at Huckleberry Lookout Trailhead after he embarked on a solo hike on Friday afternoon.

The National Park Service states Read was found "somewhat responsive" upon his discovery. He was lifted out of the terrain with a 175 ft. hoist. Read is reportedly in stable condition after being flown out of the park for medical attention.

The agency explains that Read became stuck in the mountain after reaching the first saddle and encountering a snowfield covering the trail. Because of the conditions, he slipped into a drainage on the mountain's east side and "descended into chest-deep snow where he lost his phone, water bottle, and shoes."

"Upon determining that he could not make it back up to the trail, he started working his way down the drainage," the report explains.

In a conversation with The New York Times, James Heckman, a chief pilot with Two Bear Air, explained that the weather in the area "was pretty crummy throughout the weekend" and that Read was "most likely cold and had encountered every type of precipitation" through the experience.

